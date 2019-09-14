Week 3 of the 2019 high school football season has come to a close, and we are starting to get a better picture of who has the potential to be contenders in their respective regions. Week 3 was full of impressive performances by teams and players.
Here are five takeaways from Week 3 action:
Basketball type numbers
Fayetteville scored 75 points against Central Coosa County on Friday night, setting a school record for a single game. The Wolves broke the team mark of 57, set against Verbena in 2013. The 75-point outburst was also more points than Fayetteville had scored combined in its first three games of the season, which was 51.
The Wolves improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 2A, Region 4. Fayetteville returns to action Sept.27 against Francis Marion.
Back at it again
Javion Surles picked up where he left off two weeks ago on Friday night against Leeds. The reigning Talladega County 4A-5A Player of the Year threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers to put his team in control, ultimately finishing with 113 passing yards and 225 yards overall in a 28-7 win.
He threw five touchdown passes against Wellborn two weeks ago before going into Lincoln’s bye week. In two games, Surles has almost surpassed his total of TD passes from last season, which was nine.
Surles will look to add to his total next week when Lincoln travels to take on county and 4A, Region 4 foe Talladega.
Running back U
If Sylacauga was a college program, it would be one of the teams proclaiming to have the best running backs in the country, just like LSU proclaims to be DBU.
Sylacauga has a rich tradition of having standout running backs throughout Matt Griffith’s 15 seasons at the helm, but this season is different because the Aggies have two talented backs carrying the load in Maleek Pope and Jordan Ridgeway.
On Friday, Pope rushed for 166 yards in a win over Moody. It was the second time in three games Pope has rushed for more than 160 yards. Ridgeway didn’t have the same impact yardswise, but he was able to get into the end zone twice. For the season, Ridgeway has scored 11 rushing touchdowns.
Both backs have rushed for more than 500 yards through four games. They have also played a huge role in helping Sylacauga reach 4-0 on the season.
Sylacauga is the only undefeated team left in The Daily Home’s coverage area. The Aggies will travel to Mortimer Jordan for a pivotal 5A, Region 5 matchup Friday.
Area teams pick up first win
The Daily Home’s coverage area had several teams earn their first win of the season Friday.
ASD defeated Shoal Christian 46-38. B.B. Comer shut out Glencoe 40-0, and Ragland defeated TC Central 20-6.
Big man on campus
Blake Machen had a huge game in Fayetteville’s 75-36 win over Central Coosa. The Wolves signal-caller ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 55 yards and a score. Machen rounded out his night by catching three passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.