Talladega High School’s boys basketball team earned the biggest win in program history Tuesday night.
The Tigers upset No. 1-ranked Hillcrest-Evergreen in a Class 4A semifinal in Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
After two straight seasons with semifinal setbacks in the Final Four, Talladega refused to be denied, putting together a strong fourth quarter to earn a berth in the championship game.
Talladega will take on West Limestone on Friday at 5:45 p.m. for the 4A crown.
Here are five takeaways from the Tigers’ semifinal win.
Historic moment
Talladega will play in its first-ever state championship game Friday. Talladega head coach Chucky Miller has led Talladega to the Final Four five times.
“It is historic to get in the finals,” Miller said. “We will be playing the last game of the season in the finals, and that is what you want.”
Pressure too much for Hillcrest-Evergreen
Talladega’s press gave the Jaguars problems in the first quarter.
The Tigers forced eight turnovers in first eight minutes. Talladega also forced Hillcrest to go 3 of 11 from the field in the opening period. For the game, the Jaguars were 18 of 49. Talladega also limited Hillcrest to 4 of 23 from behind the arc.
“We played zone, but we are really pressuring the ball in our zone,” Miller said. “We tried to keep pressure and we try to push shooters one or two steps back where they are not feeling as good.
“If they hit one, our next words are that we have to take them a little further back. We are going to give up some 3s, but I thought our 3-point defense as long as we didn’t foul (was good).”
Getting it done
Arron Greene scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Tigers. The sophomore helped set the tone in the first quarter, scoring eight of Talladega’s 17 points.
Greene also played a major role in the Tigers outrebounding Hillcrest 40-27. He said Talladega wasn’t imitated by a Jaguar team that had a decisive height advantage.
“We were watching film. We knew that we had to box out and we had to rebound,” Greene said. “We knew if we rebounded, that we could win the game. We watched the film and noticed that they didn’t box out, so we boxed out. If we didn’t get the rebound, we made sure to swipe at it and make it hard for them to get the rebound.”
Stepping up
Ja’Qon Chatman was Talladega’s main source of offense in the third quarter. Chatman scored eight straight points before being taken out after taking a hard fall. All four of Chatman’s baskets were the result of being aggressive and attacking the rim.
“Ja’Qon stepped up in the third quarter,” Miller said. “He made a couple of plays and a couple of baskets. He is getting better. Like I said, we needed that eight to10 points that he got us. That might be the points that got us over.”
Kobe being Kobe in the fourth
In two of the biggest games of the season, Kobe Simmons has played his best in the fourth quarter. Simmons scored eight points in the final period Tuesday. He also scored nine in the final period against Anniston in the championship game of the Northeast Regional Tournament.