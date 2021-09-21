Tae Elston selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week

Tae Elston was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s football team past St. Clair County 14-0 on Friday. Elston played a major role in the Golden Bears recording their first shutout since 2019.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Elston said. “I thank my defensive line, without most of my plays, really wouldn’t have happened last week. Without them, the play wouldn’t have been pushed outside, and I wouldn’t have been able to make the play. I thank the defense as a whole because of the way that we played we were able to get a shutout. It was probably one of our better games on defense overall.”
Elston filled up the stat sheet for Lincoln against St. Clair County. The senior recorded 12 tackles, 10 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery, a sack and a quarterback pressure. Elston also made an impact on offense as he rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on four carries against the Saints.
Elston was pleased with his personal stats, but the zero on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard is what he is proud of the most.
“The shutout was a confidence booster,” Elston said. “Our defense knows that we are good, but we haven’t shut anybody out, but once we got the shutout, we feel like we were on track now.”
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker feels that Elston is very deserving of this honor after having a stellar performance last week.
“Tae is an outstanding player for us,” Zedaker said. “He and Zach Wren are who we built this defense around. He is a veteran guy; he is a two-year starter, and he played a lot as a sophomore. He has been steady all year; he has been one of our best defensive guys. He’s in the top three in tackles. He had a tremendous game the other night in nasty conditions. It was a real muddy field; we played in the rain a lot. He was locked in; he had a great week of practice. He really knew the game plan well, and he led us defensively. “
Elston and the Golden Bears will need to have another dominant performance if they are going to defeat Munford. The Lions have won seven of the last eight contests against Lincoln, which includes a 22-14 overtime win last season.
“We have made a lot of adjustments this week,” Elston said. “We want to attack them on offense and defense. I’m confident in our game plan this week. We are a lot more focused this week, and we have watched a lot more film. It’s a home game as well, so we have to go all out.”
Even though the games have been one-sided as of late, the rivalry is still alive and well.
“Munford is a rival for a reason we don’t like them, and they don’t like us,” he said. “We have a sign in the field house counting down until we play them.”
Going into the second half of the season, Elston will be an important piece for the Golden Bears on both sides of the ball. Offensively, his nose for the end zone could help the Golden Bears finish drives in the red zone. Defensively, his leadership and consistent play will be vital if Lincoln is going to continue to hold opponents to 14 points per game.
Elston has been playing football for 12 years. He said he tries to model his game after two standout performers in the NFL.
“Offensively, I try to mirror myself after Dalvin Cook,” Elston said. “He’s smaller in stature like I am, and he is quick on his feet. I try to mirror my game after his because he paved the way for smaller running backs to get into the NFL. Defensively, I like the way Jamal Adams plays. He is physical, but he can cover at the same time. With me being a linebacker, I’m always going to be a run stop first, but when they do pass, I want to have the skill set to make plays.”