Taco Bell owner says Talladega store will reopen Friday

Talladegans will once again be able to make a run for the border Friday.
Talladega’s Taco Bell on Haynes Street moved a block or so up the road into a brand new building in November, stayed open for a few weeks and then abruptly shut down.
Signs on all four sides of the building said, “Hi There! We’re sorry, but this location is temporarily closed. Check out our app for other Taco Bells in the area, or get Taco Bell delivered straight to your door by ordering online.”
A response from Tacala, the Birmingham-based company that owns the Talladega location and others in the southern United States, apologized for any inconvenience to customers, but said the Talladega location will reopen Friday. No reason for the closure was given.
The nearest Taco Bell location to the one in Talladega is in Lincoln.