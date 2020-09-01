Sylacauga's Maleek Pope uses 200-yard game to help Aggies beat Lincoln, earn Player of Week

Maleek Pope was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week for his performance in Sylacauga’s 41-25 win over Lincoln on Friday.
“It is an honor,” Pope said. “I would like to thank my offensive line for helping me get Player of the Week. They did a great job of blocking. I would also like to thank my quarterback.”
Pope is a man of few words; he prefers to let his actions on the field do the talking.
Pope rushed for 210 yards and four touchdowns against the Golden Bears. In the season opener, he ran for 143 against Leeds.
“We came in and executed,” Pope said. “We watched film on them and we executed. The line blocked good for me (against Lincoln). I did a good job of following my blocks.”
The junior was dominant late in the game. On Sylacauga’s last two possessions, Pope had runs of 21, 11, 27 and 12 yards. He finished off both drives with touchdowns.
“I told coach to give me the ball,” Pope said. “I was not going to let us lose.”
As a sophomore last fall, Pope split carries but still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards. This season, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back is excited about having a bigger workload.
“This year, I think I will have more yards because I am starting,” Pope said. “I think I will get more carries and more touchdowns than I did last year.”
One of the things that has helped Pope have success through two games in 2020 is Sylacauga’s passing game. Quarterback Brayson Edwards has thrown for four touchdowns, including a 60-yarder against Lincoln.
“It has opened up the run,” Pope said. “Last year, everyone was playing the run. Now that we can throw the ball, it opens me up to do my thing.”
Last fall, Pope played a major role in leading the Aggies to the playoffs. Sylacauga has made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons, but the Aggies have only made it past the first round once. Pope hopes this team will be the one to advance beyond the opening week of the postseason.
“We want to win the region,” he said. “We want to make a deep run in the playoffs. We are going to work harder than we have in previous years and we are going to have to compete.”
Pope and the Aggies will attempt to take the first step toward accomplishing one of their goals Friday when they host No. 1-ranked Central Clay County in a Class 5A, Region 4 opener at 7 p.m. Sylacauga is 0-6 all-time against the Volunteers. The Aggies have been outscored 70-0 in the last two meetings.
“We are going into this game with the mindset of we are not scared of them,” Pope said. “We are ready for a physical game. We are ready to play and excited to play.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Legion Stadium.