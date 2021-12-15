Sylacauga's Maleek Pope signs with UNA

SYLACAUGA—Maleek Pope’s dream of playing college football became a reality on Wednesday afternoon when he signed scholarship papers to play football at the University of North Alabama.
“It feels great,” Pope said. “I love the coaching staff; I love the campus. It made me feel like I was home.”
Pope received interest from other schools like Memphis, but he felt UNA was the right fit for him.
“The coaching staff and how hard their teams play,” Pope said when asked what made him choose UNA. “I just like to be in that environment.”
Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter is elated that the hard work Pope has put in over years has paid off. Carter said that North Alabama isn’t just getting a special player but they are getting a special young man.
“I’m extremely excited that he gets to extend his career,” Carter said. “He has that opportunity and the main thing is his education is paid for. They are getting a remarkable kid. I have learned that this past year. He’s an outstanding young man. He is going to be who he is when he is not around somebody or when he is around you. I’m just proud of him. He had a tremendous season this year. You want to send a kid to a place where he’s taken care of like you have taken care of him. I feel like North Alabama has really made it a priority to get him in their doors. I think the coaches will do an outstanding job of developing him so that he can have a really good collegiate career.”
Pope has worked hard to live up to the high expectations that were placed on him as a ninth grader.Pope is the first Sylacauga football player to sign a Division I scholarship since TJ Green in 2013.
“It takes a lot, you have to work hard and stay on it,” Pope said. “You can’t let anybody get in your ear and you have to believe in yourself.”
Pope had a stellar senior season for the Aggies. The 5-foot-10, 190 pound running back rushed for 1,810 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games. Pope had a four game stretch this season where he rushed for over 920 yards and 17 touchdowns, which included a 356-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Beauregard.
“I give it all to my offensive line,” Pope said. “They did a great job this year blocking for me. I thank my teammates for always believing in me. I thank them a lot.”
Staying healthy played a major role in Pope’s success this season. Pope credits the work that he put in on his body throughout the season to ensure his game went to another level this year.
“I started working out every day,” Pope said. “I started stretching, I started lifting and getting bigger. It’s a lot. You just have to take your time and do it. I also began doing yoga when Coach (Andrew) Zow was here, and it helped a lot."
Pope said he is grateful for everyone that played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I thank God, my family and friends. I thank my coaches, my teammates for staying behind me and pushing me to be the best that I can be.”