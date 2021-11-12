Sylacauga's Jake Hammonds signs with Lawson State

SYLACAUGA- Jake Hammonds signed scholarship papers to play baseball at Lawson State Community in the media center of Sylacauga High School on Wednesday morning.
“It is just a blessing,” Hammonds said. “All my teammates support and coaches support it just a blessing.”
Playing college baseball has been a dream of Hammonds since he began playing. The senior said he had offers from other schools, but he felt Lawson State was the best fit for him.
“I had a couple of options, but I wanted to be close to home,” Hammonds said. “I want to be able to come home when I want to come home. It’s a full ride so you can beat that.”
Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell is elated that Hammond was able to fulfill one of his lifelong goals on Wednesday.
“It is a big day for him for the guys that put in the work that he does,” Bell said. “He has had one goal his whole life and that’s playing in college. That has been the ultimate goal for him. For that to come to fortition today we’re all really proud of him. This is something that we have seen coming down the road for a couple of years now.”
Hammond is coming off a solid junior campaign for the Aggies. Last season, he recorded a batting average of .386 with 19 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He also had a team-high 16 stolen bases. Bell feels Hammonds will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Lawson State.
“They are getting a guy that is a super competitor,” Bell said. “They are getting a guy that really has elite speed and plays elite level defense. Offensively, he’s going to be a guy that probably hits in the top of their lineup. He stays on base and creates all kinds of trouble on the bases. He’s a guy that makes people around him better from his leadership and just the way he plays the game.”
Going into this season, Hammonds wants to improve on some intangibles which he believes will help the team improve.
“This year, I want to have a successful school ball season,” Hammonds said. “I want to focus on leadership and teamwork to help us get to the next level.”
Bell has been in the same situation as Hammonds as he signed before his senior baseball season. Bell said signing now will allow Hammonds to enjoy playing baseball without an added pressure.
“From a personal level, I know it takes a huge load off,” Bell said. “He is free to play the game like he did when he was 10-years old.”