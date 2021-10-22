Sylacauga's historic postseason run continues

MONTGOMERY — Less than a year removed from Sylacauga’s first losing season since 2012, the Aggies have made history once again.
However, this time around, the girls are smiling as the Aggies (25-7) advanced to the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time in school history.
“It all goes to them, they put the time, the effort and the energy in,” first-year Sylacauga coach Rebecca Paterson said. “They are so coachable. Everything that we say as coaches, they soak it up, and they do it. So props to them, and no matter what happens, I am so proud of them.”
While the Aggies remain alive in the postseason picture, they could not bring home a regional championship after suffering a 3-set defeat to Bayside, 25-7, 25-6, and 25-19 on Thursday afternoon.
Sylacauga played that match without the reigning Talladega County Tournament and Area 8 Tournament MVP Brighton Clary, who was held out due to a tight hamstring. Paterson said the team was being cautious and expects the libero back on the court next week when the Aggies return to action.
“She’s huge,” Paterson said. “We struggled without her definitely, but other girls stepped up and did their job, but she’s a huge aspect. You don’t realize how important passing is until you don’t have passing.”
What to know
— Sylacauga was slightly more competitive in the third-place match against Pike Road, losing in three sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14. On Wednesday the Aggies beat Rehobeth in five sets and Demopolis in three sets to open regional play.
— The Aggies rallied back in the third set (against Bayside) thanks in large part to excellent serving. The Aggies recorded five aces in the set, with each one directly preceded or followed by another Sylacauga point.
— Mason Porch recorded 17 digs filling in for Clary against Bayside. Paterson said she was proud of the defensive performance she saw from both Porch and Gracyn Brooks, who played an extended length of time filling in at Porch’s normal spot.
Who said
— Paterson on the takeaways from the Bayside match: “Bayside was a huge learning experience. I told them, this is going to make us better. This is, in the long run, this makes us better. … you don’t get better in your comfort zone.”
— Paterson on the performance from Ja’Niyah Garrett: “She’s so athletic, and she can just jump over the block. Even during warmups, we heard Bayside saying we got to stop No. 7. So they knew that she was a key component.”
— Paterson on the team's performance against Pike Road: "Mackenzie Bowen was extremely scrappy and never gave up. She kept the team fighting. Ashley Murphy made huge adjustments to her blocks that got the team some momentum."