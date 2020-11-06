Sylacauga's Dakota Johnson will continue basketball career at Chattahoochee Valley CC

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga senior Dakota Johnson hoped to receive an offer when she visited Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
Instead, the senior fell silent for most of the two-hour trip as she returned home empty-handed. Johnson didn't have long to dwell on what seemed like a missed opportunity. She received an offer over the phone the following day.
"Everybody in the house definitely knew right then and there (about the offer)," Johnson said. "I was crying, happy, I was very excited, jumping around like talking to my coach. It really meant a lot to me."
Johnson, an All-County honorable mention in 2020, made her decision official and signed her letter of intent on Thursday afternoon in the Sylacauga gym.
When the Chattahoochee coaches offered her, they complimented the speed Johnson displayed while running up and down the court.
Sylacauga coach Destiny Frazier heard similar comments from all the schools that Johnson visited this offseason. The praise for Johnson's motor wasn't a surprise since it was the first thing the Sylacauga coach noticed as well.
"For a post player, and someone Dakota's size that can run the court the way that she can, she runs the court like a guard, and that's rare. … If you can have a guard to push the ball with her and run the court with her, it's unstoppable," Frazier said.
Frazier said she wasn't surprised that Johnson signed before the season even began. She saw that potential on display during her first day on the job this offseason.
The Sylacauga coach just hopes Johnson is the first of many.
"This means a lot for the girls, for the program," Frazier said. "It means a lot for Sylacauga. To have a player sign at the beginning of the year is a threat to other teams. … and to the girls (on our team), it lifts up their spirit. It makes them want to play harder because they too want to sign scholarships."
Johnson and the rest of Aggies will open the season on Monday at home against Pell City.
"This day, to me, means a lot," Johnson said. "It's very special. I'm glad that everybody showed their support to me, and I hope that they can continue supporting us throughout the season."