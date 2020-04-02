Sylacauga's Cole Porch selected for North-South All-Star Football Game

Sylacauga senior Cole Porch was selected to participate in the 61st Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star Football Game.
The game is sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association as part of its All-Star Week. The association announced the football player selections Thursday.
The game will be played July 15 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
“I am super excited about it,” Porch, who plans to walk on at Jacksonville State, said of the all-star selection. “It is crazy; I didn’t think that I would be in this situation, especially coming off a year like my junior year and turning around my senior year. To see how the hard work has paid off has been crazy.”
Porch made a name for himself in the final game of the 2019 regular season against Munford when he made a 54-yard field goal to tie the game at 22-all at the end of regulation. The Aggies went on to win 29-22 in overtime. The win clinched a playoff berth for Sylacauga.
Former Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith was thrilled his kicker will have a chance to represent Sylacauga in the all-star game.
“We are so proud of Cole,” Griffith said. “We were very fortunate. Cole was a longtime baseball player. Two years ago, I talked to his mom. She teaches science at the school. We were looking for a kicker after Riley Keith graduated. We talked Cole into coming out.
“He was just in shorts and a T-shirt to come kick. We knew after five minutes that he had a tremendous leg and he could be a good one if he wanted to.
“What a phenomenal year he had for us this year. He had a great year, and we are so proud of him. He is the second player to play in the North-South game since I have been here.”
Griffith said Porch wasn’t only a weapon when it came to field goals. The coach said Porch was also automatic when it came to putting the ball in the back of the end zone on kickoffs.
“He has probably set the school record … for (touchbacks),” Griffith said. “It allowed us to always pin opposing teams’ offenses back at the 20-(yard line). Just being able to do that is huge in high school football.
“Knowing that he can do that, you start to move guys to kickoff (team) to reward kids for working hard at practice. Then you get to play a lot of kids knowing 95 percent of the time that he is going to kick it in the end zone. You are getting kids on the field that normally may not get on the field. He was doing that before the big-time kick.”
With spring sports being canceled for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the all-star game allows Porch to represent Sylacauga one last time before going to JSU.
Porch was disappointed for the players who were still working to find a place to play for the next two to four years.
“I don’t think the school year ending early really affects me as much as these guys who needed this last chance to play in college,” Porch said. “I knew coming into spring that I could play (baseball) and not try to impress colleges because I already got my school and chance.
“It came down to the end of the year (in football) for me. If it wasn’t for that field goal, a lot of stuff wouldn’t happen. Having this year end early really showed me that you never know when your last game is going to be. I think it showed the underclassmen the same thing. I hate it for all the seniors that didn’t get that chance.”
Porch will play in front of several college coaches in the all-star game in July. He said it will be cool to speak with some of them, but he is fully committed to playing for JSU.
“I want to pave my way in JSU history,” Porch said. “I want to go down as one of the best in their history. They have only had one All-American (place-kicker) there ... Right now, I am all set on JSU.”