Sylacauga's Brasher signs with Bethel

Brantlee Brasher signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., on Thursday. Bethel is an NAIA program.
“It feels great, it’s a dream come true,” Brasher said. “I’m just happy to be able to play on the next level.”
For Brasher playing on the next level is something that he has been working towards since he was in middle school when he saw players before him get this opportunity.
“I’ve been working towards it for I don’t know how long,” Brasher said. “ We have a new coach to come in, coach (Taylor) Patterson and that’s his alma mater, so he helped me out up there. I was able to get an offer from there. It’s almost like it’s meant to be how it worked out.”
Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell is proud of Brasher for earning this opportunity. Bell lauds the hard work and dependability that Brasher has displayed over the past four years.
“Personally, it’s one of the signings that I’m most proud of just because of what kind of person that he is and the way that he has worked since he was a freshman,” Bell said. “I told our students that whatever he does defensively, offensively, weight room stuff you could film him and make a tutorial out of it. He does everything the right way, he’s a kid that gets the most out of his ability. He’s a guy that you can turn your back on, and he is still going to do things the right way.”
Bell added: “He’s been a favorite of mine for a long time and he’s the same in the classroom. A lot of his school is going to be paid for by academic money. He’s a 4.0 grade point average guy. He’s a great teammate and he’s a mentor to our younger kids.”
Bell has lofty expectations for Brasher this upcoming season. The veteran coach said Brasher has worked his way into being an important piece for the Aggies. Brasher is versatile as he plays three different positions in the infield. Bell said Brasher is going to be vital to the Aggies success this season.
“When he was younger, we really didn’t project him to be an important piece of our team that he has turned into,” Bell said. “He’s going to start at second base right now, but he’s going to play some first base and some shortstop. He’s pretty good at all three. I think they want him to play first at Bethel, so he is going to get a lot of work there especially when we get our basketball guys back. He’s going to be right in the middle of our lineup at three, four, five. He was pretty productive for us last year. He hit right around .300 with four triples and he was one of our leaders in RBIs. It was a pleasant surprise last year. I think for us to have a good year he’s going to have one.”
Brasher and the Aggies enter the season with aspirations of winning the 5A state championship. Sylacauga fell a series short playing for the state championship four seasons ago.
“The goal is definitely the state championship,” Brasher said. “We just have to work every day and try to get better every day. We have to take it one day at a time and try to be the best team that we can be with what we got.”