Sylacauga 74, Woodlawn 68: Aggies overtake Colonels to advance to regionals

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s boys basketball team earned a 74-68 victory over Woodlawn in a Class 5A Southeast sub-regional battle Tuesday night at Douglass-Martin Court.
The Aggies advanced to the Sweet 16, where they will face Tallassee at the Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“That was a really great team we played in Woodlawn, ranked in the Top 5 in 5A,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “They’re just a really physical team. Man, we came out from the jump, handled their pressure and really took it to them.
“Christian Twymon had 17 (points). Shannon Grant played unbelievable. Crews Proctor played unbelievable. We had guys who just fought their tails off.
“Caleb Burns had a bunch of big stops late. Shandarius Grant came up with (a big 3). Lakeston Williams had just an unbelievable pace with his push. So many guys came in and contributed.”
Twymon, a junior center, provided his points from a variety of spots on the floor. He began his night with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to open the second quarter and added a two-handed dunk midway through the third period that brought the home section to its feet, cheering even louder.
“What people don’t realize is our bigs can shoot it, too,” Fullington said. “I’m always going to give every single person on my team the green light because I want them to be the most fearless team in the state. We really preach that.”
The Colonels entered the second frame ahead 18-16 before the Aggies took control. Sylacauga had pulled ahead 40-32 by halftime, and a 12-2 run to start the second half capped by Twymon’s dunk put the pressure on Woodlawn’s shoulders.
“Isaiah Gardner, once he gets going, there’s just not a whole lot you can do,” Fullington said of Woodlawn’s standout. “Their bigs were so talented, too. I was impressed how Cornelius Grant finished … No. 23, Kelvon Townsend, was just so physical. We just kept battling. We just kept persevering. I thought that the first half and that third quarter stretch really helped us prevail.”
Three to know
- Shannon Grant put together a 21-point outing for the Aggies, while Proctor ended his night with 15. Proctor fouled out in the final minute.
- Gardner led Woodlawn’s offense with 27 points, while Cornelius Grant put up 17 for the Colonels.
- Woodlawn outscored Sylacauga 22-12 in the fourth period.
Who said
- Fullington on the road ahead: “We have the belief that we’re going to start making magic now. That was the toughest opponent to get through. That was a very physical team that matched up really well with us. We’re extremely excited, and I’m excited for this community and these fans. We had an unbelievable atmosphere. Douglass-Martin Court was so loud, it was shaking.”
- Twymon on his night: “We needed something to pep our game up. We knew we were up and we had to keep the lead. I just felt like I needed to play my best game so we can go to Montgomery.”