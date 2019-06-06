TALLADEGA -- A Sylacauga woman is in jail in Calhoun County after being pulled over Wednesday by Talladega police.
According to Detective Todd Williamon, Kierra Nicole Hartley, 30, was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation at the intersection of Battle Street and Johnson Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.
The officer who pulled her over determined she had an outstanding warrant from Calhoun County and arrested her.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Hartly was picked up by Calhoun County deputies just after 8 a.m. the same day.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s records show Hartley was wanted for a probation revocation issued in February. She had been on probation for a conviction for possession of a controlled substance from 2017.
It was not clear what her bond was in Calhoun County, but she was still in jail Thursday afternoon.