Sylacauga woman killed in accident on Plant Road on Wednesday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A one-vehicle accident on Plant Road in Talladega County on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a Sylacauga woman.
Rose Ann Morris, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:32 p.m. by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Murphy said it appeared Morris had been a passenger in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The official cause of death was blunt force trauma as a result of the accident, he said.
The driver of the truck was also injured and was taken to a hospital, but no information on his or her condition was readily available Wednesday evening.
The accident took place off Plant Road between West Renfroe and Haynes roads; Alabama State Troopers are investigating, but no further information was available Wednesday.
The Talladega Police and Fire departments and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident.