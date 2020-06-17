You are the owner of this article.
Sylacauga woman killed in accident on Plant Road on Wednesday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A one-vehicle accident on Plant Road in Talladega County on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a Sylacauga woman.

Rose Ann Morris, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 2:32 p.m. by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy. 

Murphy said it appeared Morris had been a passenger in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The official cause of death was blunt force trauma as a result of the accident, he said.

The driver of the truck was also injured and was taken to a hospital, but no information on his or her condition was readily available Wednesday evening.

The accident took place off Plant Road between West Renfroe and Haynes roads; Alabama State Troopers are investigating, but no further information was available Wednesday.

The Talladega Police and Fire departments and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident.

 

