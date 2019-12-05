TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after running over a man with her car and leaving him on the side of the road last year.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Tiffany Nicoe Wilson, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault in the first degree and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. She pleaded guilty to both counts in October and was sentenced to 15 years on the assault and 10 years on the leaving the scene by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth on Wednesday. The sentences will run concurrently.
The victim in the case was Jack A. Mixon, 30, of Pelham. Kilgore said Wilson did not have a relationship with Mixon, but one of the passengers in the car with her did.
Wilson ran over Mixon on Old Birmingham Highway in Sylacauga at around 7:30 a.m. April 30, 2018.
According to information from law enforcement at the time, witnesses said Wilson’s vehicle passed Mixon on the side of the road, then backed up past him and accelerated before striking him.
The vehicle sustained significant damage, including a broken rear window, and was located by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies later that day, leading to Wilson’s arrest.
Also in court this week, Hollingsworth sentenced:
Ricky Lynn Patterson, 60, to 70 months, suspended, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;
Keith Tyron McClure, 37, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card;
Dustin Leon Carr, 31, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree;
Teresa Lee Shierling, 46, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Rebecca Jean Williams, 29, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
Cody Andrew Tarpley, 21, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Justin Terrell Smith, 32, to 104 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance, and 180 days in jail, concurrent, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Katherina Ann M. Isbell, 49, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation; six months, suspended, 24 months probation; and 12 months to serve for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, with all sentences running concurrently.
Johnny Ray Machen, 52, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance;
John Michael Reaves, 41, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation, and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Walter James Fudge, 44, to 105 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree;
Jared Ryan White, 28, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
Leigha Michelle Dickerson, 31, to 36 months suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree;
John William Edmondson, 50, to 15 years, split, 20 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and 213 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. Edmondson entered a plea on information, meaning his case had not been presented to a grand jury when he pleaded;
Crystal Gail Webber, 37, to 97 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 144 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively. Webber also entered a plea on information;
Tessa S. Madden, 45, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance based on a plea on information;
Toby Christian Hurt, 28, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 73 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree based on a plea on information; and
Eric Jason Landers, 47, to 58 months, split, six months in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance based on a plea on information.