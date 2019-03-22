TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga woman was sentenced to 38 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation on each of five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Candace Cain King, 40, pleaded guilty on all five counts March 13 before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, according to Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore.
King was arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office in February 2018 after allegedly using her employer’s credit card without permission. She allegedly made four separate purchases from Amazon.com and used the card to pay her Alabama Power bill in November and December 2017, according to reports filed with the Sheriff’s Office at the time of her arrest.
Also last week, Hollingsworth:
Sentenced Elijah Noel Browning, 19, to five years in prison for burglary in the second degree and burglary in the third degree in two separate cases;
Sentenced Melissa Ann Tinney, 32, to three years, suspended, 24 months probation for obstructing justice by providing false information to law enforcement;
Hollingsworth sentenced Wesley David Arnold IV, 33, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in one case and possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit in a second case;
Sentenced Roger Stephen Jones, 31, to 65 months, split, 16 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and 12 months to serve each for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Sentenced Demetrius Lejames Swain, 26, to 15 years in prison for escape in the third degree and six months for obstruction of justice. Kilgore said Swain escaped from the custody of Childersburg police following his arrest at a traffic traffic stop in October 2108 but was recaptured shortly afterward;
Sentenced Samantha Ogle Hill, 43, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six months for possession of drug paraphernalia; and
Accepted a guilty plea from Dallion Mark Koch, 30, to domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation; a charge of domestic violence assault in the second degree will likely be dismissed, Kilgore said. Koch will be sentenced May 8 at 9 a.m.