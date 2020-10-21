Sylacauga woman dies from injuries suffered in 1-vehicle accident

SYLACAUGA -- A Sylacauga woman lost her life in a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Coaling Road.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Mellisa Davis, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which took place about a mile past Pinecrest School.
Murphy said Davis was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said it appeared Davis’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, left the roadway, and Davis was unable to straighten it back up. The Tahoe flipped, and she was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.
The Sylacauga Fire Department also responded, Johnson said.