TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Sylacauga woman has been charged with one count of theft and at least nine counts of illegal use or possession of a debit/credit card, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
Amanda Grace McAllister, 33, of Flagpole Mountain Road, was arrested Saturday night on warrants. Bond was set at $5,000 in the theft case and $2,500 on each of the fraudulent use charges by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
McAllister was still behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
According to Childersburg police, the theft charge was for allegedly stealing a credit card from a family member. That warrant was obtained by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. All of the credit card charges she has been charged with to date were in Childersburg between mid-October and early December 2018, and total about $1,000.
Other charges may be pending in Sylacauga and Talladega County, Childersburg police said.
Theft of property in the third degree is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Illegal use or possession of a credit or debit card is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.