Sylacauga volleyball team claims area championship

SYLACAUGA — Shelby County seemed poised to score its third-consecutive point to cut the Aggies lead down to two points late in the third set.
Then Sylacauga junior Brighton Clary dove toward the gym floor like she was waiting for this moment her entire life.
Suddenly a ball that couldn’t have been more than a few inches from the floor shot up and over the net.
“I just kind of went for it,” Clary said. “I didn’t think it was going to go over the net. I thought it was just going to shoot forward.”
The closest Shelby County defender clearly had the same thought as her mouth sat wide open, reflecting the same shocked look that must have taken over most faces inside the gymnasium. Sylacauga took that point and the next two to secure a 3-set victory (25-16, 25-5, 25-19) over Shelby County in the Class 5A, Area 8 championship.
“I believe they went to bed last night believing they were champions, I really do,” Sylacauga coach Rebecca Paterson said. “Early on in the season, we kinda had that, and then we played some really good teams that kind of shook us a little, but now. … I think they are really truly believing in themselves.”
Of course, it is probably easy for the Aggies (23-5) to believe in themselves when they have the All-Tournament MVP, Clary, holding down the backline when things get tough. She also recorded two aces in the final set.
“Bottom line, if you can’t pass in volleyball, you can’t do anything else, and she makes it look easy,” Paterson said. “She reads the ball so well, so it’s not like she’s flashy out there diving all over. She reads the ball so well, she is so smart, and she is so coachable. I tell her one thing, and bam, she does it. If we didn’t have her, we wouldn’t be able to hit, to set, to do anything.”
What to know
— Clary was joined on the All-Tournament team by teammates Catherine Price, Mackenzie Bowen and Mason Porch.
— As she did in the county championship, Price seemed to take over the entire court at times. This was especially true late in the first half when she recorded three of Sylacauga’s final eight points.
- Ja’Niya Garrett was easily the player that excited the gym the most on Thursday night. Garrett powered the Aggies through the middle of the second set, recording four kills when they went on an 11-2 run.
Who said
— Paterson on Garrett’s performance: “She has grown so much it just gives me chills thinking about it. When she gets up there and swings I mean I can always just feel it in my bones whenever it is going. I always tell the float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”
— Clary on the win: “It is seriously one of the greatest feelings like it brought me so much joy seeing everyone so happy and everyone so appreciative that we could accomplish what we wanted to accomplish.”
— Paterson on if this was the team’s best performance this year: “Definitely.”
Next up
The Aggies will travel to Montgomery on Wednesday to take place in the Class 5A Regional.