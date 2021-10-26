Sylacauga volleyball program raises expectations after historic season

BIRMINGHAM — On Tuesday afternoon, Sylacauga team captain Mackenzie Bowen dismissed her squad for the final time following the Aggies 3-set loss to East Limestone, 25-8, 25-17 and 25-14 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Within seconds she called everyone back. The senior could do better than that. So for just a moment, the Aggies (25-8) season came back to life as Bowen broke the huddle once again, this time the right way, and the responding yells from her teammates were much louder this time.
“I probably wouldn’t have believed you just because this is history for SHS volleyball, we’ve never made it this far, and I couldn’t be prouder of those girls,” Bowen said when asked if she could have imagined this sort of run back in August.
For good reason, in 2020, Sylacauga completed its first losing season since 2012, but Bowen, the team’s lone senior, was determined to ensure that year was an anomaly and not a sign of things to come. Sylacauga’s first-ever state tournament appearance, not to mention county and area championships, would suggest she was successful.
First-year coach Rebecca Paterson acknowledged as much in the final huddle, saying that the Aggies would never make it to Birmingham without Bowen’s leadership.
“She’s our leader, she is the heart of our team,” Paterson said. “She gets them going. She works under pressure. She can handle that pressure, and she makes it her motivation and spreads it to the team.”
Both Bowen and Paterson expressed confidence that Sylacauga’s historic trip to the state tournament would be the first of many.
“Honestly, that is going to be their expectation,” Paterson said. “I won’t even have to say this is our expectation. They already know that this is their expectation. They hold very high standards of themselves, and we have a lot of work to do, but they are going to work hard.”
Expectations will certainly be high for Sylacauga freshman Catherine Price who recorded four of her team’s five kills on Tuesday. Those numbers don’t speak to the true dominance Price has shown this season, but her potential was on full display in the third set when she twice recorded back-to-back points to keep Sylacauga competitive.
“She is determined and committed to make herself the best,” Paterson said. “She watches film after, she analyzes everything. She is not just that good because she is that good. She puts in her full heart, and she is fully committed.”
What to know
— Paterson praised both sophomore middle Preston Knight and freshman middle Ashley Murphy after the match. Both girls combined to redirect at least four balls at the net that led to Aggie points during the final 1.5 sets. Knight also got involved offensively and even dominated the court in the middle of the second and third sets.
— During Tuesday afternoon’s loss, the Aggies made several uncharacteristic mistakes such as running into each other or simultaneously backing off of a ball, believing the other girl was going to get it. Those mistakes, perhaps caused by a combination of the pressure and a much louder than typical environment, allowed East Limestone to score quickly on short possessions in the first half of the match. By the third set, the Aggies corrected most of those issues, and most of the possessions East Limestone won went on for some time.
Who said
— Bowen on Price’s future: “Oh, she’s scary now. She is going to be a lot scarier her senior year.”
— Paterson on the team’s uncharacteristic struggles in the first 1.5 sets on Tuesday: “I wish they could see themselves the way we see them. Sometimes their confidence gets shaken, and they are great players, but they are better girls. So they deserve to play to the best of their ability, but yes, I think, and this only made us better. I told them, this feeling that you have right now, keep it because that is what is going to drive you in the spring so we can get here again next year, so we can get past this first round.”