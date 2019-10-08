Faith Richardson was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Sylacauga High School’s volleyball to three wins in four matches.
“I am very surprised and very excited,” Richardson said. “I would like to thank my teammates; this honor would not have been possible without them.
“My best friend on the team is Aaliyah (Carter). I have always looked up to her because of the way she plays and carries herself. She has a high volleyball IQ, she motivates me and encourages me. When Coach (Ashley) Blocker came into my life last year, she also became that person. I am grateful for them.”
Richardson played a role in leading Sylacauga to wins over Vincent, Central Clay County and Benjamin Russell last week. The senior recorded 42 digs, 31 aces and 29 kills.
“If anybody knows me, they know that my dad is my support man,” she said. “He is the man that makes me go 110 percent; he yells at me every game.
“I struggled a little bit the week before with my serve. (Last week), I finally saw hit zones that I was practicing. I guess it kind of clicked. I was in my zone, I was focused. My dad always tells me before you play a game, get mentality prepared and think about what you are about to do.”
Blocker was pleased with how consistent Richardson played all-around last week.
“I am so proud of Faith,” Blocker said. “She has worked so hard this year, and this is a great accomplishment for her. It is well-deserved.”
Sylacauga’s win over Central Clay County in straight sets clinched the Class 5A, Area 7 regular-season title. The area crown is the Lady Aggies’ second straight. The Lady Aggies (20-13) will host the area tournament Oct. 21.
“Winning the area has been our goal for a while now,” Richardson said. “It is good that we have a team that wants to get there and it is good that we have a team that’s not going to give up to get there. I don’t give myself any credit for it. I am just one person; without my teammates, coaches, I wholeheartedly believe that anything that we accomplished would not have been possible.”
Richardson said the way the team has jelled has been amazing because the squad returned only two players who were full-time varsity a year ago.
“For us to be able to come together and accomplish the goal we set during summer workouts to win the area again is a great feeling,” she said.
Sylacauga returns to action Oct.17 at Westminster-Oak Mountain at 4:30 p.m.