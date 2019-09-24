Aaliyah Carter was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Sylacauga High School’s volleyball to three wins in four matches.
“I am surprised and I am kind of shook,” Carter said. “I would like to thank my teammates for getting me to where I am. Without them, I wouldn’t have been the 2018 Player of the Year or the Player of the Week.
“I don’t ever want them to think that it is all on me, because they make me better and they make me who I am. … I am 100 percent grateful for every one of those girls that take the court with me.”
Sylacauga defeated Pell City, Central Clay County and Winterboro last week. The team’s lone loss came against Class 7A opponent Oak Mountain. For the week, Carter had 35 kills, 36 digs and three aces.
Carter said she was proud of the way the team played in last week’s matches.
“We showed out and played pretty good,” she said. “Oak Mountain always gives us a run. We played an area match against Clay Central and we went to Winterboro. We came to show out last week. It was a pretty big week for all of us.”
Individually, Carter played well all-around for the Lady Aggies. The defending Co-4A-5A Player of the Year for Talladega County said playing against Oak Mountain made her take her game to another level.
“Last week, I came to put in work,” she said. “Every time I took the court last week, it was like a burst of energy came. It was like an adrenaline rush. I was ready, I was pumped. I guess the fact that we played Oak Mountain on Tuesday gave me an adrenaline rush. After playing so good last week, it kept me motivated and we showed out Thursday.”
Sylacauga head coach Ashley Blocker has been pleased with the way Carter has stepped up in every aspect of the game this season.
“She has been a leader during games. She has done her job and done very well at it,” the coach said. “She has played great this year.”
After starting slow, the Lady Aggies are beginning to roll. Sylacauga has won eight of its last 11 matches.
The Lady Aggies have high expectations for this season after making it to the Sweet 16 in 2018.
“Right now, we are looking forward to being the Talladega County champs,” Carter said. “We also want to make it back to regionals and make it further this time. Hopefully, we can make it to the (state) finals.”
Sylacauga enters this weekend’s Talladega County Tournament with hopes of reclaiming the county crown. The Lady Aggies haven’t won it since 2016.
Carter said the Lady Aggies’ mindset going into the tournament will play a huge part in the outcome.
“We have to go into the Lincoln match thinking we got this,” Carter said. “We can’t walk with our heads down because we lost to them already this season. We have to go in thinking that we can fight for this and that we want it more than they do. We have to have that mindset, and that will help us win that tournament.”
Carter said she models her game after her mother, Denise Oden.
“She played back in high school, she even played in college,” she said. “She taught me everything. When she comes to games, I play my heart out for her. I want to make her proud, even though she tells me that she is all the time. I want to be able to feel that she is over the top proud of me because I am following in her footsteps.”