Sylacauga 41, Valley 34: Lady Aggies advance to Elite 8

MONTGOMERY -- Sylacauga High School’s girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Valley 41-34 in the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Sylacauga advanced to the tournament championship game, where the Lady Aggies will face Charles Henderson on Wednesday morning at 9.
Wednesday’s game will mark the third time in seven years the Lady Aggies have played for the regional title.
“I am extremely proud of these young ladies for putting in the time, putting in the work and just believing in our overall emphasis on playing pretty good defense,” Sylacauga head coach Derrick Crawford said. “We went out today and played pretty good defense. We knew coming in that we wanted to keep this ballgame in the mid-30s, and in order for us to have an opportunity (to win), we have to do it. This is a big win for our kids as well for our city and school.”
Offensively, Sylacauga (10-16) put the ball in Aurielle Turner’s hands, and she came through with a big-time performance.
Turner scored 22 points to lead the Lady Aggies on Saturday. The senior was the main source of offense for Sylacauga throughout the game. Turner set the tone early as she opened the game on a 7-0 run.
The Lady Aggies’ defense came out stifling, and they held the Lady Rams without a basket until the 3:18 mark in the first quarter.
Sylacauga responded with back-to-back layups by Christina Keith and Turner to increase the lead to 11-2. The Lady Aggies took an 11-5 edge into the second period.
“I knew that I had to perform,” Turner said. “These last couple of games, it has been win or go home for us. I didn’t feel like going home. We put in the work and we won.”
Valley put together a 7-2 spurt in the second quarter to cut the lead to 17-15 with 1:36 left in the half.
Turner, however, responded, knocking down three free throws to close the quarter to make it 20-15 going into halftime.
Sylacauga outscored Valley 8-2 in the third quarter and took a 28-17 lead into the final period,
Valley closed the gap with an 8-1 run to open the final stanza, but that was close as the Lady Rams would get as Sylacauga scored seven straight points to make it 36-27 with 1:38 to go. The Lady Aggies went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes to seal their berth in the Elite 8.
Four to know
- Sylacauga’s defense forced Valley to go 14 of 54 from the field. The Lady Aggies also forced 25 turnovers, which led to 12 points.
- Sylacauga only had two players with regional experience, and it showed as the Lady Aggies turned the ball over 37 times. Valley scored 21 points off turnovers. The Lady Aggies only had 10 and six turnovers in their two previous contests.
- In a game where points were hard to come by, Sylacauga’s De’Liyah Smith, Destinee Ealy and Keith stepped up to make free throws late in the game.
- Ana Magby led Valley with nine points.
Who said
- Crawford on Turner’s 22-point, five-rebound and three-steal performance: “She has been solid down the stretch. We asked her to do a little bit more tonight when Z (Zamar’ya Cook) went out with a shoulder injury. In the second half of the season, she has been pretty steady.”
- Crawford on facing undefeated Charles Henderson: “We fear no one. We are going to play hard for 32 minutes ... We don’t get caught up with the names on the jersey. When you care about the name on the jersey, that’s when you set yourself up for failure.”
Up next
Sylacauga will take on Charles Henderson on Wednesday morning at 9. Charles Henderson defeated Ramsay 49-40 in the other regional semifinal Saturday morning.