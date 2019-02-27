CHILDERSBURG -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team cruised to a 10-0 victory over Lincoln in the 2019 Talladega County Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Aggies amassed nine runs through three innings and batted around in each of those frames.
Designated hitter Luke Hunnicutt drove in third baseman Lane Strickland, who had stolen a pair of bases after initially getting to first via walk, for the game-ending run on a ground ball that skipped through the infield and into center field for a single.
“It’s one thing that we’ve stressed is getting off to a good start,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “One thing we tell them every game is to put up a ‘0’ in the first and score runs in the first inning. Then we’re off and moving after that.
“I think they were just glad to be out on the baseball field and see a different team. I got pretty much what I expected -- for them to come out, be ready to play and force the issue early.”
Lincoln pitcher Dawson Jackson got the start and walked Sylacauga’s first three batters -- center fielder Anderson Wykoff, Hunnicutt and shortstop Zach Dew. All three made it home to give the Aggies a 3-0 advantage after one inning.
In the bottom of the second, Aggies second baseman Jordan Ridgeway blasted a two-run double to bring home Dew and catcher Nick Mauldin. Ridgeway found his way home after right fielder Brady Davis was hit by a pitch and the Golden Bears’ pitching staff walked third baseman Payton Natali and pitcher Grant Walker.
Dew, Wykoff and Hunnicutt scored in the third for the Aggies.
Golden Bears head coach Jeff Lumpkin said his team missed a chance to get on the board early, which put it in a bad spot to start the contest.
“We missed an opportunity offensively in the first inning,” he said. “We left a couple runners out there and we had a chance to apply some pressure. We had a lot of mistakes defensively and we weren’t able to overcome the mistakes that we made there. Their pitching did a great job of keeping us in check after that.”
Three to know
- Mauldin went 3-for-3 with a run, three RBIs and a walk, while Dew scored three runs and was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.
- Lincoln sophomore relief pitcher Jesse Barrentine spent 1 2/3 innings on the mound. Despite finding himself with the bases loaded twice, he managed to get out of both jams without allowing a run. He gave up one hit, struck out two, walked one and hit one Aggie with a pitch.
- The Golden Bears’ pitching staff as a whole walked 14 batters and hit two. Lumpkin said Lincoln went through four pitchers in the loss.
Who said
- Bell on his pitchers: “The whole pitching staff tonight was all sophomores. Grant Walker started, Luke Vincent came on in relief and Austin Mintz closed it out. All three threw it very well. If we can get those kind of contributions from guys that young, we’ve got a chance to be pretty good.
- Bell on facing either Childersburg or Munford in the championship: “It’s teams that we’re familiar with ... We know what to expect from both. ... Although Munford has a new head coach this year, we know what kind of players they have coming back. We know what kind of community that is and we know the kind of kids we’re going to face. Childersburg is the same way. They’ve got some players, they’re very-well coached and there’s sort of a town rivalry there because of the close proximity. ... Regardless who it is, whether it’s Childersburg or Munford, it’s going to be a hard-fought game either way.”
- Lumpkin on Barrentine’s effort: “Jesse’s a young kid. He’s a sophomore. He went in and did exactly what we asked him to do, fill up the strike zone and challenge their hitters. He went out there, competed and did a great job for us.”
Up next
- Sylacauga will face the winner of Wednesday’s nightcap between Childersburg and Munford in the championship game Thursday night.
- Lincoln will host White Plains on Monday at 4:30 p.m.