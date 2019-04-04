Weather permitting, Sylacauga High will host a track meet today featuring more than 580 student-athletes from 26 schools.
Aggies boys coach Derrick Crawford said the meet will be one of the largest at Sylacauga since the 1990s.
“Looking over the girls and boys teams, counting both of them together, you’re looking at (more than 50) teams,” Crawford said. “We’re looking forward to having a huge meet.”
Today’s meet will be the third at Sylacauga this spring.
“The girls have had outstanding showings in both meets,” Crawford said. “Our boys are coming on. We’ve got some pieces that can be really exceptional.
“Demarco Campbell was the state runner-up last year in the high jump. He was also third place in the triple jump and eighth in the state in hurdles, but he’s not running hurdles this year. In the triple jump and high jump, he’s really strong. He’s coming back as the No. 2 man in the state in the 400 meters in Class 5A.”
Crawford said the girls team is experiencing its own successes despite being young.
“On the girls side, it’s a mixture of young babies that are really good,” he said. “We’ve got a mid-distance runner in the seventh grade, Sarah Beane. She’s an outstanding talent … Our 4x100 relay team on the girls side is really strong, as well as our 4x400 team.”
He added plenty of talent local and beyond will be participating in the day-long event.
“It’ll be great competition,” Crawford said. “We’ve got some great individual athletes who will be coming in and be really strong. Jailah Swain, she’ll be representing Childersburg … She has the fastest time coming into the meet in the 400 meters and the 300 hurdles.
“On the boys end, Opelika will have several athletes who are very strong, so people will get an opportunity to see. Talladega will be coming in with the No. 2 fastest time in the 4x400 behind Opelika, and Sylacauga will come in with the fourth fastest time behind Opelika.
“It’s going to (take) some great individual efforts on our kids’ part to come out of there as winners on both sides, but at the same time, it’s just a big meet where we can get folks into Sylacauga and let them know we’re taking track seriously. We just want to be a great host to all of them.”
Crawford said gathering so many teams together for a meet this size helps each athlete push forward and prepare for upcoming events with bigger stakes.
The meet will also provide the athletes an opportunity to compare and contrast their results during this preparation period, so they will know what areas need to be improved in order to challenge another athlete’s personal best.
“At this time of year going down the stretch, you’ve got three really good weeks of getting ready for sectionals,” Crawford said. “You’re looking for good competition because you’re trying to put yourself in a position to where you start to peak. When you start looking at the list of the schools that are coming in, teams see that and they want to be a part of it.”