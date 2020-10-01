Sylacauga to operate under 2020 budgets until 2021 budgets are adopted

SYLACAUGA – The City Council in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon acted on several year-end business items, including approving a resolution to continue to operate under the fiscal 2020 budgets until new 2021 budgets are adopted.
The council unanimously approved a measure authorizing the continuation of the fiscal operation of the city’s functions and departments under the current budgets, pending a discussion and action on fiscal 2021 budgets.
Council President Lee Perryman asked Mayor Jim Heigl when he expects to present a budget to council members.
Heigl said he plans on submitting the proposed 2021 budgets to the council at the Thursday, Oct. 8, meeting.
“All department heads have met with the Accounting Department. The 2021 budgets are pretty much level-funded as in previous years,” Heigl said.
The council also adopted a resolution approving step raises for eligible city employees to become effective with the first payroll ending in October 2020.
The resolutions indicated payouts for accruals of Fire Departments comp and Kelley time are to be made prior to any changes in pay rates, such as cost-of-living raises, step raises, promotions, etc.
Kelley time is banked time by Fire Department employees only. The banked time is basically overtime pay that must be paid out by the end of the year.
The step raise total approved for 50 employees is $84,681.30.
In the final year-end business item addressed by the council, it approved accounts payable of $177,617 for invoices received to date for September.