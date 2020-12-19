Sylacauga-Talladega renew rivalry today

Like just about everything else worth getting excited about in 2020, the heavyweight showdown between Talladega and Sylacauga was delayed by the pandemic.
The game, originally slated for Dec. 4, was postponed due to COVID-19 complications surrounding the Aggies.
On Saturday afternoon at 4, that wait will finally come to an end as the rivals clash on the hardwood once again.
“Always kind of figure out where you stand when you play your biggest rival and a team as well-coached as they are,” Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Saturday’s showdown at Talladega (4-1) should be especially illuminating for an Aggies (5-1) team that practiced Tuesday for the first time in two weeks.
Fullington said he anticipates feeling weird facing off against Talladega in front of the 20-percent crowd restriction enacted by the Alabama High School Athletic Association earlier this week. What the court lacks in noise, it should make up for in stakes because this season the Tigers and Aggies find themselves back in the same area.
“The winner of this game, it will give them the advantage in area play,” Talladega coach Ryan Dawson said. “It puts more pressure on the next team to win the next game between the two. And, I would probably say between the two of us, we’re the two favorites to win the area.”
The Tigers got the best of the Aggies last season, winning two of three meetings by 20 total points, although Sylacauga did win the first matchup by five. Both schools also experienced a lot of success in the postseason, with Talladega and Sylacauga advancing to the Class 4A championship game and the 5A Elite Eight, respectively.
Adding to the excitement of Saturday’s contest is the sheer number of seniors on both rosters. Half of Sylacaga’s 18 players are playing their final season of high school ball, yet somehow the Aggies are the young guys.
Eleven of Talladega’s 14 players are seniors, and Dawson said nine of those seniors have played together since rec league. Underclassmen need to be groomed into their roles as the season progresses, but Dawson doesn’t have to worry about that with such a seasoned group.
“It’s not the fact that they’re not making the mistakes,” Dawson said. “It’s that they’re playing through the mistakes. Being that they are a senior-heavy team, they don’t drop their head or go to complain.”
Speaking of seniors, Talladega’s Keontae Funderburg has separated himself as one of the Tigers to watch this season. Dawson said Funderburg has been the most consistent player on the team, recording double-doubles in three of Talladega’s five games thanks to his scoring and rebounding contributions.
Due to the layoff, Fullington couldn’t highlight a player for his performance in any recent games, but the Sylacauga coach said he’s proud of the effort he’s seen from his players since they returned to practice.
“Probably the best practice guy for us, and shoots the lights out and does so many things that people just don’t talk about, is Cole Tankersley,” Fullington said. “Cole Tankersley is the smartest guy on our team hands down. He’s probably one of the best shooters on our team, and he takes charges like no other, and he relays and talks in practice on every drill.”
Fullington said he anticipates some degree of rust Saturday, but he can live with that. The team’s rhythm will come back in time, but no amount of time off should impact the effort given by his players.
“Hopefully, we can get a couple more of these in and get to the end of the year and be ready to go into the playoff season and get to the end of our journey,” Fullington said. “These seniors mean a whole lot to me. They’ve given their heart and soul every day in practice. … I love these kids. These kids have given me everything.”