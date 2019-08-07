SYLACAUGA -- Students from the Sylacauga and Talladega city school systems returned to campuses for the first day of the 2019-20 academic year Wednesday.
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the new school year was off to a smooth start for students and staff at Sylacauga High, Nichols-Lawson Middle, Indian Valley Elementary and Pinecrest Elementary schools.
“Our first day was great,” Segars said. “We have almost 2,100 students enrolled in the system. We didn’t have any real issues, and we feel that tomorrow will be even better.”
Talladega City students enrolled at Talladega High, Zora Ellis Junior High, Graham Elementary, Houston Elementary and R.L. Young Elementary also returned to class Wednesday.
“We kicked off our first day of classes with our annual Walk of Champions,” Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said. “It’s something the system has done for several years now. It’s become a tradition where city, community and area business leaders help welcome students and give them some encouragement at each of our six schools.
“It was a super day. All of our principals reported back to me with very positive reports. Everyone is excited about the new school year.”
Thursday marks the first day of classes for Talladega County and Pell City students.
Meanwhile, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind students return Monday, Aug. 12, and the first day for St. Clair County students is Wednesday, Aug. 14.