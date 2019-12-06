SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga High School boys basketball team fended off a late Talladega rally to claim a 64-59 victory over the defending Class 4A state champions at Douglass-Martin Court on Friday night.
The Tigers opened the game with a 6-0 run in the first two minutes, but the Aggies dominated the rest of the quarter 22-9, with senior center Shannon Grant scoring the go-ahead basket for the game’s only lead change.
Talladega spent the remainder of the contest chasing and pulled within three points late, but Grant’s corner-3 inside the final minute to make the score 63-57 served to ice the contest.
“I teach my kids to be fearless,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “That might have been a little bit of a questionable shot, but man, he (Grant) was fearless right there. He made a big play, stepped up, and that was kind of like a dagger moment right there.
“We’re going to have to play them two more times, and they are an unbelievably well-coached team. They’ve got incredible players, and we’ve got to keep getting better and better. I couldn’t be prouder for the kids.”
The Aggies got a boost from their outside shooting, with seven 3s in the contest -- two by Grant. As the Tigers attempted to establish a rhythm, Sylacauga would answer with a critical shot beyond the arc.
“When you’ve got somebody that’s 6’10,” that’s going to draw a lot of help,” Fullington said. “People have got to be ready to make shots. The way I play is very up-tempo, and you better be ready to shoot it because a 3-point shot is so valuable.”
Despite the back and forth within the quarters, the Aggies held a consistent seven-point lead at the end of the first three periods (22-15, 36-29, 48-41).
Talladega head coach Chucky Miller commended Grant’s clutch shot and said several factors contributed to the loss.
“He (Grant) hit a 3 from the corner with a three-point lead,” Miller said. “He’s a great player when he can step out and do that. Congratulate them.
“We just didn’t execute in the first half, and (that) got us down eight to 10 to 12 points, but we fought back. We missed a lot of shots, free throws and, of course, (made) too many turnovers. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
Four to know
- Aggies junior guard Crews Proctor scored 16 points, while Grant finished with 14.
- Tigers senior guard D’Corian Wilson generated the bulk of Talladega’s offense with his 26-point effort. Junior guard Arron Greene added 13.
- Sylacauga outshot Talladega from the charity stripe, 19 of 30 (63.3 percent) to 15 of 29 (51.7 percent).
- The large volume of fouls included three technicals. Talladega was assessed an administrative technical for having an incorrect jersey number in the scorekeeper’s book. Sylacauga senior guard Genesis Kendrick, who contributed eight points for the Aggies, picked up a pair of technicals and was ejected.
Who said
- Fullington on avenging Sylacauga’s home loss to Talladega last season: “That’s just huge. I couldn’t be happier for the fans of Sylacauga. This is a big deal, and, hopefully, we can use this for some momentum next week because our week next week is going to be very tough. We’ve got four games in one week, and we play one of the toughest schedules in the state. We’re going to have to be ready to go.”
- Miller on his players: “They played hard, but they were rushing too much. They gave me a great effort, but all the plays they were trying to make were rushed.”
Up next
- Sylacauga (7-1) will host Chelsea on Monday night at 7:30.
- Talladega (4-1) will host 4A, Region 9 foe Anniston on Tuesday night at 7 at Chuck Miller Arena.