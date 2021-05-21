Sylacauga survives scare from B.B. Comer in jamboree showdown

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga defensive back Bill Lauderdale’s name had rung out throughout the stadium several times already. Still, his biggest moment came in the final 1:47 when he hauled in an interception and took it back 25 yards to secure a 13-8 victory for the Aggies over B.B. Comer during Friday night’s spring jamboree.
When Lauderdale was forced off the field, he was greeted by several cheering teammates who ran past the opposing 20-yard line, even spilling out onto the field. The outcome on Friday night was all but certain, but Sylacauaga coach Ron Carter saw an opportunity to prepare his team for a championship, making it clear that behavior was unacceptable.
“I’m trying to teach them they have got to control their emotions,” Carter said. “Because if we were in the playoffs, a big game like that, we get a penalty, that is 15 yards.”
No penalty was enforced, although Carter did decline a penalty on B.B. Comer, telling the officials the Aggies should be the team penalized for rushing onto the field and outside the designated area for players.
“Devonta (Carmichael) was just trying to make too much happen and threw a pick,” B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. “That is just something he will grow from and learn from. You can’t fault him for trying to make a play, but you also coach him up, so it doesn’t happen again.”
Carmichael finished the game, completing three of five passes for 28 yards and the interception. His other incompletion was a dropped pass. He did manage to haul in an interception of his own on Comer’s second time out on defense.
His counterpart, Sylacauga quarterback Brayson Edwards finished the game 7 of 14 for 141 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Edwards did his best work on obvious passing situations, including his 31-yard throw to Cater’s stepson, Bryant Waters, on third down in the final five minutes of play.
Rising senior J Quon Brownfield punched it in from 11 yards out to give the Aggies the go-ahead score on the very next play.
“Brayson found him, they gave him plenty of time to make the throw, and he caught it for a big play down here, I guess around the 10, and we put the go-ahead touchdown in,” Carter said.
Three to know
— Lauderdale finished the game with two big catches for the Aggies. The first was a 28-yard touchdown reception on the first drive of the game. The second was a 43-yard catch on fourth-and-26.
— B.B. Comer running back Kamore Harris paced the Tigers with 69 yards on only six attempts, including a loss of nine that came when he fell on a bad snap to recover the ball. Harris’ best carry of the night went 56 yards and set up fellow back Chris Garrett for a four-yard score on the next play, which put B.B. Comer up 8-7 after Garrett’s successful 2-point conversion.
— Sylacauga’s superstar Maleek Pope missed most of the game after he appeared to tweak his hamstring early. Carter said they sidelined him out of an abundance of caution. Before the injury, Pope carried the ball six times for 50 yards.
Who said
— Fossett on Harris: “He wasn’t really feeling well today either, so that is huge for him to come out and play as hard as he did. In the locker room, I told him, he really stepped up and really grew up and I’m proud of how he played.”
— Carter on the impact of Pope: “He does (open everything up) and he gets the defense focused on him, and we’ve got a good passing attack. We just got to clean it up. In eight days, I thought it was pretty good.”