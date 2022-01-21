Sylacauga survives late run from Childersburg to advance to county championship game

Sylacauga senior Michri Taylor thinks of himself as a facilitator first, but on Friday night the Aggies needed him to step into the spotlight.
Taylor more than answered the call, scoring a game-high 19 points, which included a one-handed dunk in the final 45 seconds that all but secured the Aggies’ 63-59 victory over Childersburg in the Talladega County Tournament semifinals.
“It felt good,” Taylor said. “I kinda took the life out of Childersburg when I dunked it and it really just made energy burst through the entire (Sylacauga) team.”
Taylor’s dunk gave Sylacauga a 4-point lead that proved to be too much for the Tigers to overcome with so little time left.
Childersburg trailed for most of the evening, but the Tigers used an 8-0 run beginning in the final minute of the third quarter to take 54-47 lead.
Sylacauga didn’t score again until Jarquis Campbell knocked down a shot with 5:20 left to play. That seemed to wake the rest of his teammates up as Taylor scored 20 seconds later. Campbell knocked down a 3-point shot with 3:40 left to play and senior Jeremy Odem tied things up at 56-56 with 2:43 left to play.
Odem scored again to give his team the lead with 1:35 left to play. Sylacauga appeared in full control, until Childersburg’s Ja’Kaleb Stone stole the ball around midcourt. Stone passed to a teammate who could only watch as his layup rolled off the rim with only 60 seconds left in the game.
“We played well,” Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. “We had some bad turnovers late in the game, but to play against that good basketball team like that, I thought we played well. You know had a chance to win, just didn’t finish. … You can’t turn the ball over against a good team. You’ve got to shoot your free throws and we didn’t do that in the first half.”
What to know
— Sylacauga was called for three technical fouls in the final 30 seconds of the first half. Childersburg knocked down four of eight subsequent free-throw attempts. Both teams were otherwise held scoreless during this stretch and Sylacauga took a 32-28 lead into the break.
— Both Odem and Campbell finished second in points for the Aggies with 11.
— Junior Issac Marbury paced the Tigers with 17 points. He also hauled in at least 11 rebounds. Stone, Sharod Robertson and Jordan Mann all scored nine points for the Tigers while Kordes Swain finished with eight.
Who said
— Sylacauga coach Kent Fullington on the win: “Didn’t go our way, but we still found a way to prevail at the end. The effort, determination, resiliencey shown by that entire team and the poise and composure. I am so proud of them.”
— Johnson on Marbury: “He a beast, he played 28-29 minutes. He was big on the boards, got some big putbacks, hit a 3. He’s one of the leaders for us.”
— Johnson on his team’s ability to get everyone involved: “We’ve been looking for that right there. Everybody contributed, even the guys that came off the bench did some good stuff. We’re in a good place right now. Late in the year, that is what you want to be doing, playing good basketball.”
Next up
— Sylacauga will face Lincoln in the county championship game on Saturday night at 7:30. The Aggies won both of the previous matchups this year by 19 and 20 points, respectively.
— Childersburg will travel to Saks on Tuesday at 7 p.m.