SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga High School Aggie Theatre is joining forces with the Sylacauga Signature Show Choir to present “High School Musical, JR” on April 26-28.
The production involves more than 45 students in the Theatre and Choral departments. The musical is based on a Disney Channel original movie.
The musical will be at the Sylacauga High School Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are set for April 26-27 at 6:30 p.m. and April 28 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased from any cast or crew member, at Magnolias Gift Shop, the Chamber of Commerce or at the door.