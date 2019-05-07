SYLACAUGA -- Math students from Pinecrest Elementary and Nichols-Lawson Middle schools scored big in the Perennial Math Competition in Dothan on May 4, according to a press release.
Teams from five different grade levels brought home first-place honors.
The competition consisted of two events.
The first was an individual test where students had 30 minutes to complete 15 problems. The second was a team competition. Teams were given 10 problems to work together in 20 minutes.
The first-place team members from Pinecrest third grade were Alexa Edwards, Julie Monroe, Gage Butler and Jasper Jacks. In the third grade individual competition, Alexa Edwards, Aiden Johnson and Taft Brown all tied for third place.
Pinecrest’s fourth-grade team also placed first with team members Hayden Hubbard, Alyssa Pruitt, Jagger Thomas, Caitlyn Holcomb and Landon Crocker. Additionally, Kade Waites and Nevaeh Livingston finished first and second in individual competition.
First-place honors for fifth grade went to the Pinecrest team of Raelin Allen, Edwin McGrady, Anderson Shaw and Maggie Watkins. Another fifth grade team from Pinecrest finished in third, and the members were Tom Nguyen, Casey Malone and Jakorria Walker.
Tom Nguyen, Anderson Shaw and Maggie Watkins tied for fifth place in the fifth-grade individual competition.
The Nichols-Lawson sixth-grade team continued the momentum with a first-place team win by Catherine Price, Lauren Seaborn, Raya Wingfield, Ben Bearden and Lexi Robbins. Finishing in third place were Anna B. Shaw, Eva Reams, Maddie Hickman, Brady Thomas and Nathan Gordon.
Catherine Price finished first in individual competition, with Maddie Hickman in second, and Brady Thomas, Anna B. Shaw and Raya Wingfield all tying for third.
The seventh-grade first-place team winners were Brycen Wilson, Catherine Abernathy, Elizabeth Atkinson, Collin Westland and Kaylan McGinnis. Third-place finishers were Camilla Friday, Bryce Oden, Josh Holcomb, Allison Terrell and Lilly Carter.
Josh Holcomb captured second place in the individual competition, and Collin Westland and Brycen Wilson both tied for third.
Rounding out Sylacauga’s solid performance, the eighth-grade team of Liv Reams, Alana Price, Maggie Mizelle, Anna Grace Bearden and Mallory Grier brought home the third-place honor, with Alana Price placing second in individual, and Jonas Scofield finishing third.
The mathletes were coached by Sara Piper, Olivia Harmon and Crystal Powell. The Nichols-Lawson Math team was coached by Anna Johnson.