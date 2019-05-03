SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team split a doubleheader with Bibb County in a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff series Friday night.
The Choctaws prevailed in the opener 4-2, but the Aggies earned a 7-3 win in the nightcap to force an if-necessary game to be played Saturday at noon.
“We really expected a three-game series anyway,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “They remind me a lot of us. They’re really tough outs. They’re going to play the game really hard and they’re not going to quit.
“Tomorrow will be just like Games 1 and 2. It’s going to go back and forth. Whoever can handle the pressure and whoever is the toughest mentally, I think has got the upper hand.”
Sylacauga scored a pair of runs in the first half inning of Game 2 to grab a 2-0 advantage. In the playoffs, the host team serves as the visitor in Game 2.
Shortstop Zach Dew drove in second baseman Jordan Ridgeway with a single, then stole a pair of bases to reach third. Right fielder Brady Davis brought home Dew with an RBI triple.
In the second, Aggies left fielder Daylon Keith added another run with an inside-the-park home run that bounced off the bottom of the right field wall and into the corner.
Davis led off the third inning with a solo homer to put Sylacauga ahead 4-0.
Bibb County cut the margin to 4-2 in the bottom of the third when Andrew Watts drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Choctaws head coach Kevin May made an early exit in the fourth after a heated argument with the umpire over whether Sylacauga’s Payton Natali was out at second.
The ruling was Natali was safe, the Aggies had the bases loaded and May was ejected from the game.
Ridgeway scored the Aggies’ fifth run when the Choctaws walked catcher Nick Mauldin. The Aggies climbed ahead 6-2 on a single by Davis that scored Natali.
Bibb County picked up its final run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Landon Dial to score Brody Seales.
Sylacauga added an insurance run in the sixth frame on an inside-the-park home run by Dew.
Aggies senior ace pitcher Tyler Thompson picked up the win after 5 2/3 innings on the mound. He fanned nine, allowed six hits, gave up three runs and walked two.
“We wanted to save Tyler for an elimination game,” Bell said. “I had a good idea what the environment was going to be like and I wanted somebody that was going to stay calm and be able to handle that kind of pressure -- and he did.
“He pitched his tail off. We need to play a little better defense behind him, but we’ll get that stuff cleaned up. He did a really great job.”
Despite an opener filled with errors, Sylacauga found itself in position to close the distance in the bottom of the seventh, but Natali’s fly ball to left fell a good 25 feet short of the wall and into a Choctaw glove. Ridgeway and Anderson Wykoff were on second and third, respectively, during Natali’s at-bat.
In both games, the Choctaws had instances where baserunners slid with their cleats in the air.
The instance in the second game nearly resulted in disaster as Bibb County’s Kaden Kornegay slid into Dew in what appeared to be an attempt to break up a double-play. Dew was down for a minute, but he got back up and finished the game.
“I’ve gone back and forth with them all week long about preparing them for the environment of it and what the pressure was going to be like,” Bell said. “It is easy to get emotional, but I think we did a good job of maintaining our composure despite some of the stuff that happened.”