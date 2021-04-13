Sylacauga softball uses big fifth inning to overwhelm Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Sylacauga didn’t score in the fourth inning, but the Aggies were quick to make up for lost time when the girls added eight in the fifth to claim the 15-2 run-rule victory over Fayetteville in five innings on Tuesday afternoon.
“Our pitch selection has been a little off here in the last few games,” Sylacauga coach Chad Wilkinson said. “But we’re trying to get the girls to see the ball better. … Emma Kirkpatrick, she has been smoking the ball here in the last couple of games. She is hitting really well.”
Kirkpatrick finished the game with two hits and scored once, but the junior was just one of three Aggies to finish with multiple hits.
Senior Catherine Hickey and sophomore Lani Varner each hit the ball three times and scored twice. Hickey drove in two runners while Varner only finished with one RBI, but it came in the fifth inning when she hit for a double.
The sophomore was actually one of three Sylacauga players to hit for a double in the final inning, alongside freshman Baylee Harwell and junior Raegan Wills.
“I think one of the issues that we’ve had right now is we can get people on base, but we’re not able to get them in,” Fayetteville coach Leigh Holley said.
That caught up with the Wolves in the final inning when Fayetteville loaded the bases but could only score one run after a pitch hit a batter.
Holley’s group won’t have long to dwell on this one. The coach said the team’s most challenging games are still to come so that the Wolves can enter the postseason fresh off tough competition, including a rematch with Sylacauga on April 27.
“The purpose of a struggle is how you react to that,” Holley said. “When things don’t go your way, how is your response, and we’ve got to get to the point where we are able to flush those mistakes.”
Three to know
— Sylacauga pitcher Lorel Bryant struck out two of the 25 batters she faced while allowing eight hits.
— Fayetteville seemed poised to fall behind early when the Wolves trailed 5-0, facing one out in the bottom of the second. Then pitcher Scarlett Nichols hit a double that almost went over the fence to drive in the Wolves' first run and give the team a brief surge of momentum. Nichols ended up stranded, but she finished with two hits on only three at-bats.
— The only Fayetteville batter better at the plate than the pitcher was sophomore Natalie Liner who finished with a team-high three hits on three at-bats.
Who said
— Holley on Liner’s tendency to find the ball no matter what: “Natalie is probably one of the most consistent hitters you’ll find across this county and hits the ball with so much power. The ball really comes off her bat hard, and we expect big things from her.”
— Wilkinson on senior Emily Porch, who finished with a game-high three RBIs: “Got some runners in scoring position, and she capitalized. I mean, her last four or five plate appearances have been spot on, and she is putting the ball in play and hitting it hard and driving in runs. She has been doing that here lately consistently.”