SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga High School showchoir, known as Sylacauga Signature, scored their best performance in school history at the Southland Classic this past weekend in Enterprise.
Sylacauga Signature was named Grand Champion of the Small Mixed Division (32 performers or less on stage at a time.) They also were named Best Vocals, Best Visual / Choreography, and Best Overall Show, qualifying them to advance to the finals of the competition. They placed overall third for the evening, behind Oak Mountain and Tift County high schools. They finished in a three-way tie for Best Vocals for the Finals division.
“The students felt so proud of their performance and were in astonishment of their
accomplishments,” said Director Martez Tidwell. “All of the trophies are great, but what we learned this season is to stand through the hard times and to use those moments to grow into your best self. I am extremely proud of this group of students!”