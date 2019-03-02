CHILDERSBURG -- Sylacauga High School’s baseball team defeated Munford 4-0 to win the Class 4A-5A Talladega County Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
It was the Aggies’ second straight county title.
“It is something that our town is proud of,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “It is a big deal in this county. I am sort of new to it, but it feels good. Anytime they hand out trophies for something, it feels good to be on the receiving end of it.”
The Aggies got all the runs they would need in the second inning. With two runners on and one out, Brady Davis delivered a two-run double to left-center field. Davis would score on a pair of wild pitches to increase Sylacauga’s lead to 3-0.
That would be more than enough for Aggie pitcher Cole Porch. The junior recorded four strikeouts while allowing one hit in six innings.
The Aggies added an insurance run in the third when Jordan Ridgeway hit a RBI-single to right to increase the lead to 4-0.
The Lions had a chance to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Sylacauga’s Tyler Thompson struck out the first two batters before allowing a single, hitting a batter and walking another to load the bases.
Sylacauga’s Zack Dew came in and recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Three to know:
-- Sylacauga’s Nick Mauldin was the tournament MVP. Mauldin went 2-for-3 with a double Saturday. For the tournament, he was 5-for-6.
-- Munford’s Payton Graben was the losing pitcher. Graben allowed all four runs and four hits while walking two and hitting one. The senior struck out six.
-- The all-tournamen team included Talladega’s Jaquintez Garrett and Zaveon Griffin, Childersburg’s Tyler Gardner, Tim Luker and Austin Douglas, Lincoln’s Jack Wood, Jordan New and Jarrod McBurnett. Munford’s Drew Harkins, Payton Graben, Dakota Green and Dawson Strickland and Sylacauga’s Cole Porch, Jordan Ridgeway, Brady Davis and Grant Walker.
Who said:
Mauldin on earning MVP honors: “Overall, whenever I go up to bat, I look to see what (the pitcher) starts people off with. He was throwing us backwards at first. The second time through the lineup, he was feeding everyone fast balls. I got down 0-2 my first two at-bats. I choked up and widened my stance out. I read fastball and poked it. I found a hole in the field. On a negative side, we have to learn how to finish games.”
Bell on Porch’s performance: “He set the tone for us. This is going to be a big series. Munford is an area opponent for us now, and it felt like an area game for us today. He went out and threw it like it was an area game. We knew that it was going to be close and tight. We had the one big inning; we got great pitching and really good defense. That recipe usually adds up to success.”
Munford head coach Jamie Burgess on the loss: “I thought we played pretty well on defense and we had some good pitching. Payton did a good job on the mound. Dakota (Green) did a good job. Sylacauga has a good group. They kept us off balance at the plate. That last inning shows the heart that we’ve got. We didn’t give in; we were relentless. That’s baseball. Sometimes it falls your way at the end and sometimes it doesn’t. As long as we are there at the end, we are going to win some of those.”
Up next:
-- Sylacauga (2-0) travels to take on Chilton County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
-- Munford (2-2) will hit the road to face White Plains on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.