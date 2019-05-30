SYLACAUGA – This first-time school superintendent said his first year went by in a “blur.”
Dr. Jon Segars was named the Sylacauga City Schools superintendent by the Board of Education last year and started his job July 1, 2018.
Segars wasn’t new to Sylacauga schools. He was director of career and technical education and assistant principal at Sylacauga High when he was chosen for the top position.
He served 22 years in the Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Prior to joining Sylacauga City Schools, Segars was the JROTC instructor for five years at Auburn High. He also served as commander and professor of military science in Auburn University’s ROTC for three years before retiring from active duty.
In an interview with The Daily Home, Segars said he never dreamed he was going to be a superintendent.
“Ten years ago, I couldn’t tell you what a superintendent did,” he said, sitting in his office and surrounded by some of his military memorabilia. Segars is approaching four years in the school system.
Segars explained the transition to superintendent had been easier because of his background.
“You’re leading large formations in the military, and that is not much different than being over a school system,” he said.
Segars participated in first-year training for superintendents through the Alabama Department of Education.
Segars’ mentor, former Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman, and the system’s staff and teachers helped him through his first year, as did Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Jim Cunningham.
Segars said the state pairs a veteran superintendent with a first-time superintendent to provide advice and help. Cunningham was assigned to Segars.
Segars said he also talks with Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Talladega County Schools superintendent, on a regular basis.
“All of these superintendents have a wealth of knowledge,” he said.
The school superintendent tries to go into a classroom or school every day. “I’m there to see students in a learning environment, to see teachers (and) what they are teaching and to find out what may be needed in the classroom,” Segars said. “I then make an effort to get what is needed.”
What was Segars’ most exciting day as superintendent?
“On the first day of school, I went to an elementary school to see kids going to school for the first time,” he said. “It is a sight to see – mama’s sending their babies to school for the first time.”
Segars said he was proud to be superintendent. “It is an honor to do this job,” he said.
Here are the superintendent’s thoughts on other issues:
The school year
“This was the best year we had in awhile, from winning in the classroom, to the arts, sports and extracurricular activities. It has been an exceptional year with more honors than in the past. Our senior class received more than $5.1 million in scholarships, with 88 students out of 170 getting scholarship offers that include trade schools to job training and college.”
Worst day as superintendent
“There were two hard days for me, and it involved our school buses. We had two automobiles run into school buses that were stationary. Of course, you expect the worst. But thank goodness, no one was seriously hurt. Sun got into one of the driver’s eyes, and the other vehicle was going too fast to stop.”
Great day
“Every day is a great with its own challenges. Spending time in the classroom is my great day. I’ve had over a 100 great days.”
Safety in schools
“Not only do we have school resources officers in every school, but our teachers and staff work to make sure our schools are safe. School security is evolving. We practice shooter scenarios in our schools, how to react, but keeping in constant contact with law enforcement to be on guard to prevent the problem. Everyone has a responsibility.”
Future improvements
“My hope is to see much more improvement in our math and reading scores. We made great strides thanks to our teachers in both. Reading is a necessity, and we must stress (it) along with math. The system is getting a lot of help provided by the state. I am encouraged by the gains made this year in our scores.”
Community support
“Our community support is wonderful, from the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation to businesses like Vaden Toyota. Any dollar is good to put back into the classroom. We are so thankful for the support from the community and City Council. Those monies are used wisely. Our teachers know what to do with it.”