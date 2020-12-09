Sylacauga Schools announces all schools will move to virtual learning

Sylacauga-- The Sylacauga School System has announced it is moving the rest of its schools to virtual instruction.
In a press release Wednesday, the system said it will shift to remote learning for all four schools through Dec. 18. Nichols-Lawson Middle School will move to remote learning on Thursday, and Indian Valley Elementary School will move to remote learning on Monday, Dec 14.
Last week Sylacauga High was the first school to make the shift, followed by Pinecrest Elementary on Monday.
The system said that since the return from the Thanksgiving week break, COVID exposures and contact tracing has created staffing shortages at all schools.
Students should be prepared to return to the physical classroom on Jan. 5, 2021.
“This decision has been made with the best interests of our students and staff in mind,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “First and foremost, we must provide a safe learning environment.
Segars said that staff has done an outstanding job of following protocols for cleaning and disinfecting, and have been diligent about wearing masks.
“Still, this highly contagious virus has managed to creep into our community and now into our schools,” he said. “For everyone’s sake, the responsible course of action is to suspend in-person learning for now at all our schools, which will take us up to the scheduled winter break.”
Administrators and teachers will continue to work in school facilities and communicate with parents and students regarding remote learning assignments.
Free meals will still be provided and can be ordered online for pickup at www.scsboe.org, with free breakfast and lunches available for any child age 18 and under. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. the day before, with pick up time from 11:30 a.m. to noon. at Indian Valley. For more information regarding meal service, please call Child Nutrition Program Director Kelley Wassermann at 256-249- 7025.