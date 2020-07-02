Sylacauga school system sends out surveys for class preferences

SYLACAUGA – Surveys were sent out Thursday by the city school district for parents or guardians to make a decision for students on traditional (on-campus), remote learning and a blended model.
Dr. Jon Segars, Sylacauga schools superintendent, said results of the surveys will enable administrators to put a roadmap together for the reopening of school Aug. 20 after more than five months off due to the COVID-19 virus. Teachers will begin Aug. 6 for training and preparation.
Segars said the system is already moving forward with recommendations from the state Department of Education and state schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
Segars said Sylacauga City Schools will begin the academic year with this flexible approach to teaching and learning.
Remote learning means students participate in an online standards-based education from home. Blended learning means students may transition between in-person and online instruction.
“Once we have the results of the survey, then we can allocate the teachers to each method,” Segars said. “We don’t want our teachers teaching 12 hours a day. We will place teachers in traditional classes, then others teaching online and so forth.
“We have to take the load off teachers, as well as lunchroom workers, bus drivers and janitors. We can’t have them burning out. We’ve got to take care of our people, so they can take care of our kids.”
The superintendent said if parents/guardians would like for their child to participate in remote learning, a team from the respective school will meet with the family to determine the needs of the student and his/her ability to meet academic standards at home.
Segars said the system will continue to offer a full curriculum of core, enrichment and elective courses as it has in previous years, while taking added precautions to protect the health and safety of students, staff and the community.
Segars met with 20 other school superintendents Wednesday to go over options and appropriate guidelines for beginning school.
He indicated the school system doesn’t know how many students will opt for on-campus classes or remote learning or even the blended method. The surveys will tell the system what to expect.
Once surveys are completed, registration will start for students, he said.
In preparing for the opening of the academic year, Segars said no student under the age of 13 has been allowed in school.
That will start when academic camps begin at Pinecrest Elementary on July 7 and Nichols-Lawson Middle School on July 13.
Other summer activities, athletic, cheerleading and marching band practices have already started.
School starting
When school does start, Segars said operations like transportation, meal service, health care, and security will all look different.
“As the guidance continues to change and develop, we will update and publish our new processes and procedures,” he said.
When it comes to the health of those in school, the superintendent said the district is going to be guided by what the Alabama Department of Public Health recommends. This includes: handwashing, use of face coverings, exercise 6-foot distancing, sanitize surfaces after use and if infected, quarantine at home for 14 days.
Segars said the system is not mandating face masks, but it will ask people to wear them within certain confines.
The system has preparatory measures ready for the start of school, including electrostatic disinfecting equipment for each school, along with other departments, including transportation.
“We have 500,000 square feet of space to clean. The electrostatic equipment will allow us to do this by spraying down the classrooms and areas needed. It is easier to do with these fogging machines, and they clean much faster,” Segars said.
Segars said schools will be well-supplied to maintain daily cleaning and sanitation standards.
On other measures, he said, signs will be posted in each facility and on each bus to provide appropriate warnings and instructions for personal conduct; a school nurse will be on staff at each school; and school facilities will be professionally sanitized before the first day of school.
Participation in sports, Segars added, falls under the governance of the Alabama High School Athletic Association and does come with some in-person school attendance to ensure students are mentally and physically prepared to train and compete.
He said the district will publish a separate document explaining its athletic policies and procedures, he pointed out.
“We do offer a wide array of co-curricular and extra-curricular opportunities. Our principals will publish the rules for participation with these organizations for each school,” the school superintendent said.
Ready to go
Segars said teachers, staff and administrators have a lot of questions about the start of the opening of school, but everyone is supportive and ready to get back into the classroom.
He did say some teachers are opting to work from home because of health issues when it comes to COVID-19 and because they have elderly parents to take care.
“We will find something for them to do from home. We have not had to lay anyone off and we don’t intend to do that. We are very considerate of those staff members with needs, and I certainly hope someone would do the same for me,” Segars said.
Information on opening of school, registration and more can be found on the school district’s home page, https://www.scsboe.org or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SylacaugaCitySchools or by calling the school system’s office, 256-245-5256.