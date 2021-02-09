Sylacauga’s Twymon signs with Miles College

Sylacauga’s Christian Twymon signed a letter of intent to play football at Miles College in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Twymon received offers from Point University, Faulkner University, and Huntingdon College, but he felt that Miles presented something that the others couldn’t.
“They offered me a full scholarship,” Tywmon said. “ They said that they will play for most of the stuff. I was also impressed with the school. They have a great school and a great team. The football team has (been) really good the last few years.”
The recruiting process was difficult for Twymon. With colleges allowing players to stay an extra year without using a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offers were hard to come by.
“I feel like I would have (had more offers) if COVID was not around,” he said. “We just have to deal with what we have and try to make the most of it.”
Sylacauga coach Alfonzo Frazier is elated that Twymon has the opportunity to continue his academic and athletic career at Miles. Frazier is confident that Tywmon will shine there.
“It is a great opportunity for him,” Frazier said. “He deserves it; he worked hard in the classroom and outside the classroom. He is a multisport athlete; he plays baseball, football, and basketball. Honestly, no matter what he did, I think he would be great at it. At Miles, he will be playing on the offensive line, and I think the defensive line as well. He is a great kid with high character… They think it is a steal in getting him, and I think he is going to do well.”
Twymon was a vital piece to the Aggies’ success on offense the last couple of seasons.
Twymon was the anchor on the offensive line, which produced three 1,000 yard rushers over the past two seasons.
“It means a lot to me that I had multiple running backs that had over 1,000 yards rushing,” Twymon said. “This past year, I had an all-state running back. We did pretty good this year.”
The 6-foot-4, 275 lineman, is impressive to watch both on the football field and on the hardwood in basketball. Twymon has great athleticism and agility, which makes him difficult to guard.
“He is a big man that moves great,” Frazier said. To have his athleticism and to be able to move like he moves, you don’t see that often. He gets up and down the field, he moves his feet well, he has great technique, and he works hard. The coaches at Miles raved about how athletic he is. I think he is going to be a great player, I have no doubts.”
