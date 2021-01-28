Sylacauga’s turns it on ahead of home stretch

Sylacauga was outscored 258-124 in the Aggies’ first five games of the season. When the girls walked off the court, they did so, having lost by an average of 26.8 points.
It’s an average that seems even more absurd considering the Aggies have won four of their last six games, with three of the victories coming by more than 19 points.
“I knew it would take that one game to get them going,” Sylacauga coach Destiny Frazier said. “I’ve always told them that. I told them, ‘ladies, y’all have been losing for a long time. … But it is going to take one game. Y’all are going to have to fight and win, and once y’all get that taste and that feeling of that win, y’all are not going to want to go back to what was old.”
Sylacauga (6-11) won its first game, 66-64, at Lincoln on Dec. 28, but Frazier said the real shift started in the second half of Sylacauga’s 52-45 loss to Talladega on Dec. 19. Halfway through the third period, a switch seemed to flip.
Suddenly, Frazier’s girls were executing the full-court press she had unsuccessfully trained them in for months. During the fourth quarter, Sylacauga, a team that hadn’t come close to tasting even a moral victory all season long, cut the deficit down to five points.
“The girls were drained,” Frazier said. “And I told them after the game, I said ‘ladies what you did at the end of the game is what we need to start every game with. ... Our pressure is making us come back. They can’t handle it. And my girls saw then I need to be more conditioned because I could barely go a quarter-and-a-half.”
Since that game, Frazier said her players finally committed themselves to the conditioning required to run the full-court press defense so aggressively.
In fact, the Sylacauga coach said there are entire practices dedicated to only conditioning and the press.
It seems to be working as Sylacauga has won six of 11 games as of Wednesday night, with only two of the losses coming by 20-plus points.
Eighth-grader Destinee Ealy has emerged as more than just a capable scorer as of late. She averaged 19 points in the Aggies’ two county tournament games last week for a team that once averaged only 24.8 total points per game at the start of the season.
Still, that might not even be Ealy’s most significant contribution to the team.
“She definitely started it,” Frazier said, referring to the team’s elevated play on defense. “I really feel the other girls are seeing how she is getting it done, and they are doing it as well. They are reading those passes. When the girls try to throw it from the opposing team, they read it, and they go get it. I really feel like she started it, and now they are all feeding off of her.”
Frazier said Ealy is the only girl on the team that plays better defense than senior Dakota Johnson, who dominates the post primarily but has also proven herself capable of shutting things down at the very top of the press.
The Aggies will get the chance to show just how much progress they’ve made when the Aggies travel to Childersburg (15-9) tonight with an opportunity to avenge a 22-point loss suffered back in November.
“I am absolutely ready for this game,” Frazier said. “I was just talking about it. It’s more of a mind thing for the girls. … If they can just get over this mindset of who they are and just realize they are the better team, then I definitely feel like we’ll have a game.”