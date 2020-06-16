Sylacauga’s Terra Foster named first-ever executive director of Alabama NAACP

ATHENS, Ala. -- Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, is pleased to announce that Terra Foster has been hired as its executive director.
Foster is a resident of Sylacauga and also a member of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP.
This is the first time in history that the Alabama NAACP has employed an executive director, according to a press release.
The release says Foster will increase the influence, footprint and visibility both statewide and nationally for the NAACP. Additionally, fundraising will be a major function of her responsibilities for the organization.
Foster has more than 15 years of management, consulting and organizational experience and has served in various capacities within the Alabama NAACP, most recently serving as state political action chair and senior project manager for the Alabama NAACP GEN Z initiative. She is also a Silver Life member of the NAACP.
Foster’s hiring comes as the Alabama NAACP looks to implement more strategic growth in grant programs, and development of initiatives that further expand the voice of the NAACP in Alabama.
“Terra is the right person to serve as our first executive director,” Simelton, also a national board member, said in the release. “Terra’s extensive knowledge and growth related to the NAACP and its principles is impressive. Her passion and abilities to help the Alabama NAACP strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence is needed.
“The NAACP is facing many challenges, and we need paid staff to help coordinate and plan courses of action. The role of other elected members of the organization does not change; the president remains the spokesperson for the organization; and the secretary’s role remains unchanged.”
Said Foster, in the release, “I am very excited and honored to be selected for this role. I believe the Alabama NAACP brand has unique potential for growth, which will offer more opportunities to those willing and ready to be change agents now and well into the future.”
Foster holds a Master of Science in justice administration and a Bachelor of Science in human resource management from Faulkner University. She also holds an associate degree in political science from Troy University. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., where she previously held the position of South-Central Region social action chair.