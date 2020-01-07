Sylacauga's Shannon Grant commits to play basketball at Mercer

SYLACAUGA -- Shannon Grant committed to play basketball at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, in a statement on Tuesday morning via his Twitter account.
Grant will become the second Sylacauga boys basketball player to sign a Division I basketball scholarship in the last nine years. Justin Browning signed with Western Carolina in 2011.
“I feel throughout the recruiting process, I have been their top priority,” Grant said. “I feel like they really want me to be there. The coaches there have a winning history, and the head coach (Gary Greg) has put three or four players in the NBA, so I feel like that is the place for me.”
Grant took a visit to Mercer before the beginning of the season. He said the visit really made an impression on him and his family.
“They showed us hospitality. We got to stay in a pretty nice hotel,” he said. “They paid for not only my stuff (but also for my) brother and my mom. That was a really good thing that they didn’t have to do but they did.
“They showed my family that if I come there, that I will be taken care of as far as financial and having the things that I need.
“When I was a sophomore and junior playing varsity, the small colleges that were talking to me told me that I needed to improve my body and improve my skills a little more to just go to junior colleges and Division II schools.
“For me to know that I have improved my game in such a short amount of time to not only to go play college basketball, but Division I in the Southern Conference, which Mercer is in, I feel like that is a really big accomplishment for me.”
The 6-foot-10 center said his recruiting process isn't shut down despite his commitment to Mercer. Grant said committing now allows him to focus on playing his best basketball.
“It takes a little pressure off me because there are a lot of people still competing for offers,” Grant said. “I am relieved that all of my hard work has paid off and that I get to have my education paid for while also getting to play basketball.”
Grant is having a solid season for the Aggies, averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game.
Grant worked on developing his game this summer. He worked on handling the ball as well as developing a 3-point shot.
“I think that I am playing a lot better than my previous years,” he said. “I have gotten faster, stronger and quicker. I am able to score in multiple ways besides just posting up and relying on somebody else to give me the ball so that I can score.
“As a team, I feel we are playing decent competition and I feel like that is not going to do anything but make us better when it comes to the games that we have to win in the postseason.”
In the second half of the season, Grant is looking to be more active in all aspects of the game. He also hopes to help his team win some of the big area and rivalry games that are coming up.
“I hope to up all of my numbers across the board with rebound, scoring and blocks,” Grant said. “I want to improve my decision making and my basketball IQ.
“We need to win our area games. On Friday, we play Talladega, and if we win that game, that will be a statement win.”
Grant is grateful for God and everyone who played a role in making this opportunity possible. He said he is especially thankful for his mother.
“I want to thank my mom,” Grant said. “She single-handedly raised me and my brother. She had to put clothes on our back, pay the bills, make sure we had good food and somewhere to stay. That is a major thing.
“She is the strongest person I know. She is a really strong woman. I want to just thank her for that. I want to thank her for instilling in me to do the right thing.”