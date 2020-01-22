Sylacauga's Schuyler Simmons signs with Belhaven

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School senior Schuyler Simmons signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Belhaven University (Jackson, Mississippi).
Simmons signed during a ceremony Wednesday in Sylacauga’s media center.
Simmons, an offensive tackle and linebacker, said he had several offers, including Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), McPherson College (Kansas) and Millsaps College (Mississippi), but he preferred to attend Belhaven because it was a nice, small school.
“I wasn’t looking for anything huge,” he said. “It was very family-oriented and it was a Christian school. I want to learn more about Jesus and I would like to have that in my learning. It’s a good school for the performing arts.”
Aggies head coach Matt Griffith said Belhaven is getting a jewel of a player.
“Schuyler’s got that high motor,” he said. “He is constantly -- he gets revved up all the time. If you watch film on Schuyler, what you’re going to see is if the play is away, he scoots, he makes a play and he’s beating receivers downfield trying to get a second and third block on a guy.
“His effort is tremendous. I know they’re probably not going to play him on the line. They’re going to play him at linebacker, and we played him some at linebacker. It was a new position for him, but he’s a very strong, pound-for-pound, kid. He’s a great academic kid, very smart and very coachable.”
Simmons was on the field for one of the biggest plays of the Aggies’ 2019 campaign. He played on the special teams unit when fellow senior Cole Porch nailed a 54-yard field goal to send Sylacauga’s game against Munford into overtime. The Aggies won 29-22 and clinched a playoff berth.
“It was a lot of emotions on the line, actually,” Simmons said. “I told him before we went out there to kick it. I was like, ‘Cole, don’t sweat it. You do this in practice. It’s just you out here. Just you and us.’
“So we got out there, and I was thinking, ‘He’s gonna make it.’ We snapped the ball, we see it go through and it was just this big wind of excitement that just burst out of nowhere.”
He also paved the way for running backs Jordan Ridgeway and Maleek Pope to reach 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
“It’s an honor, to be honest, just to know that those guys have over 1,000 yards and are getting that (much) yardage, I know that I helped with that,” Simmons said. “I don’t care about the praise.I don’t care about the glory. I know I did my job so they could get where we needed to be, get wins and get scores.”
The football field wasn’t the only place where Simmons excelled. He worked hard in the classroom, maintained a 2.9 GPA and scored a 21 on the ACT.
“Education is so important,” Simmons said. “Without education, you can’t do anything. You can ride your athleticism and talent on the field or on the court as much as you want. If that fails, then you have nothing to fall back on if you don’t have an education.”
Simmons said he plans to major in music education and minor in business management.
“I hope to be a music teacher like Martez (Tidwell) here at the high school,” he said. “I met him my 10th-grade year, and he’s brought me a long way. He’s shown me my passion for music. I have the dream and passion for music. I’m great at it, I love it and I want to be a music teacher.”
He added one of the biggest things he’ll miss from his days at Sylacauga is the closeness with his teammates.
“My favorite memory is the after-parties in the locker room,” he said. “After we win, we all get in the locker room. We jump around and have fun. The coaches are in there dancing with us. It’s fun. It’s like a big family. We’re all brothers.”