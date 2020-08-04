Sylacauga’s RadioAlabama announces format changes to 106.5 FM, 98.3 FM

SYLACAUGA – On Monday, Sylacauga’s Yea!106.5, known for ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music, rebranded to MIX 106.5, an adult contemporary format focused on the ’80s to today.
The news was announced in a press release from the station’s parent company, RadioAlabama.
The flip comes two weeks before the format change of another RadioAlabama station on Aug. 17.
98.3 Fox FM, known for the “’80s, ’90s, 2K, and Today” will be rebranded to FOX Sports Central Alabama, carrying a full slate of sports talk radio. Clay Travis, Colin Cowherd, Dan Patrick and others will anchor the format, with additional regional and statewide content produced by the RadioAlabama network.
“Modernizing the 106.5 brand to focus on more contemporary hit music makes the signal even more inviting in east central Alabama,” said RadioAlabama Executive Vice President Michael Brannon, in the release.
Yea!106.5 was named the 2017 Radio Station of the Year by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and was originally launched in 2012 on the FM dial as Yea!106.3 serving the Sylacauga/Childersburg area. Its classic oldies format spanned the ’60s to the ’80s, including an hour of ’50s music each day.
On Aug. 3, the frequency transitioned to an improved version of the former 98.3 Fox FM format and officially rebranded to MIX 106.5.
The station will continue to be home to The Aggie Sports Network, the official broadcast partner of Sylacauga High School Athletics; the “John Tesh Radio Show;” and “American Top 40 – The 80s.” For fans of “The Fifties at Five with Bobby G,” plans are being made for special programming to continue.
MIX 106.5 mornings are anchored by Michael Brannon from 6 – 10 a.m., Rebecca Young from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., John Garrett from 2 – 6 p.m., and “The John Tesh Radio Show – Intelligence for your Life” from 7 p.m. – midnight.
“These exciting changes mean a richer sounding, local station on 106.5 with the addition of more local content,” said President and CEO Lee Perryman, in the release. “This maximizes the potential of our most powerful regional station on 98.3 with an engaging, around-the-clock live sports format. Making the most of all of our signals for the benefit of the communities we serve is always our goal. It’s our commitment to excellence.”
98.3 Fox FM was launched in 2017 serving east central Alabama with the area’s only local HD station. Its signal encompasses all of the Highway 280 corridor to the fringes of Auburn, Montgomery and Birmingham, along with parts of Interstate 65.
“When the opportunity presented itself to bring FOX Sports Radio to central Alabama, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Jeremy Law, RadioAlabama’s news and sports director, in the release. “It was so important to us to fill a sports void between Auburn, Montgomery and Birmingham that we decided to name the station after the area that we are going to serve: Central Alabama.
“People love Clay [Travis], Colin [Cowherd] and Dan [Patrick]. They’re icons and some of the best sports talk personalities in the business. We’re really excited to have them on the air along with the rest of the FOX Sports Radio lineup.”
Added Brannon, “During high school football, we produce more than 35 hours of content a week. We know how important sports are to so many people in our region, especially during this time. Bringing FOX Sports Radio to our area is not only pivotal in dipping back into normalcy, but also important to give listeners excitement about what’s around the corner when sports fully return.”