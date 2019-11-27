SYLACAUGA -- The 17th annual Sylacauga’s Promise Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Norton Ave.
As many as 250 volunteers have been at work since early this week to prepare for the meal, which will serve a total of 3,000 plates.
Organized by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) and its program, Sylacauga’s Promise, the event offers a meal and fellowship for anyone in the Sylacauga community.
Plates may be eaten in or taken out, and many will be delivered to residents throughout the area, according to volunteer Margaret Morton.
The meal consists of smoked turkeys, vegetables, side dishes and desserts that have been provided by or purchased with funds made available by area businesses, organizations and churches.
“It’s all driven by faith and a belief that it will happen, and it always does,” Morton said, adding that a total of 250 plates were served during the first community Thanksgiving meal almost two decades ago. “We had no idea it would grow to this magnitude by its 17th year.”