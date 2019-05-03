SYLACAUGA -- Maddi Ingram signed a letter-of-intent to play softball at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette.
The signing took place Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony in the media center at Sylacauga High School.
“I am so blessed for that opportunity,” Ingram said. “I couldn't be more excited. My parents have given me so much to be able to go out and work for that scholarship, get my school paid for and continue to play the game that I love.
“I am so excited to be able to take my skills to the next level because I do love this sport so much. It means the world to me and it really shaped who I am.”
The Lady Aggies center fielder had offers from Huntingdon and Central Alabama Community College, but she has known for years Coastal Alabama was the place for her.
“I went on a visit probably about two years ago, and as soon as I got there, I loved the whole atmosphere,” she said. “Some of the players on the team at that time took me on a tour. I got to talk to them and try to get a feel of how they do stuff. I just really liked them and how they handled their business.
“I loved the coach. ... It really felt like the right place for me.”
This week has been filled with accomplishments for Ingram, signing as well as leading Sylacauga to its first area title.
“It is unreal, honestly,” she said. “Ever since I started playing at Sylacauga in seventh grade, that has been the goal that we have been trying to reach. It doesn't seem real that we actually did it in my last year. I couldn't pick another team to do it with; those girls are amazing.”
Ingram has been able to juggle a heavy load on and off the field this season.
In the classroom, she is excelling as she has already completed two college courses. She has also worked hard on her game so she can be the best player that she can be on the field.
She said plans to be just as dedicated at Coastal.
“I consider myself very hard working,”Ingram said. “I really take my academics and sports very seriously. I also like to have fun.
“I know when I get down there, I will be in a place that feels like home and I will be comfortable. I feel like I am going to develop a lot and do new things. I feel like I am going to get to grow as a person. I really excited about the opportunity.”
Ingram said she was grateful for everyone who played a role in making this accomplishment possible.
“My parents have done everything that they can for me,” Ingram said. “I can not thank them enough for all the opportunities that they have blessed me with and all the tournaments that they have taken me to and all the money they have spent. I could have done it without them.
“I would like to thank all of my softball coaches; they have helped me learn a lot and get through some stuff.
“I would like to thank my grandparents and my family, who are always there to support me. God has always been there for me. He challenged me this year and blessed me so much.”