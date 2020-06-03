Sylacauga’s Lisa Reed named to Union University president's list

JACKSON, Tenn. -- Lisa Reed, of Sylacauga, was one of 396 students named to Union University president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
The president's list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study, along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
About 3,200 students are currently enrolled.