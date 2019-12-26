Sylacauga’s Lisa Reed makes Union University’s president’s list for fall semester

JACKSON, Tenn. -- Lisa Reed, of Sylacauga, was one of 340 students named to the Union University president's list for the fall 2019 semester, according to a press release.
The president's list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning, the release says. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
About 3,200 students are enrolled.